CRM software for Pharma and Biotech Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand – CAGR at 15.9%

The global CRM software for the pharma and biotech market held a market value of USD 3,827 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 10,521 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.9% during the projected period.

CRM software is a tool that is designed to assist an organization to offer its customers a seamless and unique experience for building better relationships by providing a complete picture for customer interactions. The increasing patient pool coupled with the growing need for client engagement is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the growing pharma and biotechnology sector and the increasing competition are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Also, the growth and development of the healthcare IT sector are anticipated to drive the market growth.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing patient pool and the growing need for client engagement

The growing importance of patient centricity in the healthcare environment leads to the fact that the patients voice is now in the middle of the vendor development and provider deployment efforts. With the winds of digital transformation, patients have started considering healthcare options as an online shopping experience. Pharma and biotechnology is an information-intensive industry that requires an organized patient relationship management system for creating a unified view of every patient. This is expected to fuel the market growth.

Growing pharma and biotechnology sector and increasing competition

The pharma and biotech companies have to compete for access, price, and part of the patient experience, and also have to meet increasing expectations in an increasingly consumer-centric ecosystem. Several trends have emerged amongst the pharma and biotech companies to pay attention to remain competitive. These include the acquisition of companies or molecules by pharma creates integration challenges, the rise of other stakeholders like specialty pharmacy & healthcare organizations which are striving to engage the same patient, continuous focus on bringing medicines to market faster or fail sooner through better R&D approaches, and rising focus on reaching both healthcare providers and patients at the time and manner they want. This is anticipated to drive the growth in the market.

Segments Overview:

The global CRM software for the pharma & biotech market is segmented based on the deployment, enterprise size, and industry.

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud (SaaS)

The cloud segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the rising number of cloud-based CRM software used in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

The large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 52% owing to the higher use of CRM software in these enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Biotech

The biotech segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to the growing biotechnology industry globally and the usage of CRM software in this industry.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global CRM software for the pharma & biotech market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North American region held the largest market share of more than 38% in the global market. The presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the U.S. is expected to contribute to market growth.

The European market is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the presence of major market players in the region. The Asia Pacific and Latin American are also expected to demonstrate significant growth during the projected period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global CRM software for pharma & biotech market include Oracle Corporation, IQVIA, Veeva Systems, Salesforce, Aurea, bpm’online, Euris, Indegene, Infonis International, Interactive Medica, Media-soft Inc., Navicon, Synergistix, TrueBlue, Pitcher Inc., Prolifiq, StayinFront, Cirrius, and other such prominent players.

The cumulative market share of the three major players is near about 40%. The market is loosely oligopolistic or monopolistic. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2020, Oracle Corporation collaborated with Tony Blair Institute to launch Africa Vaccine Management in the cloud.

