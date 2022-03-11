Hydroxychloroquine Market Size 2022 Growth Challenges and Opportunities, Industry Statistics, Emerging Demands, Future Trends, Share, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

The Global Hydroxychloroquine Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.47% during the forecast period 2020-2026. As per the analysis, the global market was valued $542.36 million in the year 2019 and is expected to reach $5,415.23 million by the end of the year 2026.

Market Determinants of the Global Hydroxychloroquine Market

Increasing prevalence of malaria in various developing and underdeveloped nations and increasing number of autoimmune diseases like lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis among others are growth driven factors of the global hydroxychloroquine market.

Side effects and sudden shortage of hydroxychloroquine drug in the global marketplace is currently restraining the market growth.

Furthermore, in the current scenario, hydroxychloroquine drug is witnessing huge demand from across the globe, considering the positive effect of this drug in the treatment of COVID-19 along with other drugs. This drug has anti-viral properties against SARS-CoV which is responsible for COVID-19. Hence, owing to its properties, the drug is majorly used by healthcare facilities to treat COVID-19 patients around the world.

The global hydroxychloroquine market has been segmented on the basis of dosage type, application, and distribution channel. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail. The Dosage Type segment is further categorized into 200 mg, 400 mg and 800 mg. The Application Segment of the Global Hydroxychloroquine Market is Sub-Segmented into Coronavirus disease (COVID 19), Q fever, Porphyria Cutanea Tarda (PCT), Lupus Erythematosus, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Malaria and Others. While the distribution channel segment of the global market is categorized into Online Pharmacy, Speciality Drug Stores, Hospital Pharmacy and Retail Pharmacy.

The research study of the global hydroxychloroquine market includes geographical segmentation as an important section, that consist of various sections under the name of various regions that include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. As per the analysis, the Asia Pacific region estimated to dominate the global market with majority of market share during the forecast period. As India account for the highest production capacity of hydroxychloroquine and China accounted as the largest active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) supplier— a basic raw material used in the production of hydroxychloroquine. Whereas, the North American region was predicted to grow at significant growth rate in the future period.

Key Players Insights

The global hydroxychloroquine market research report includes study of various key players that are present in the global market. Some of the major market players are:

Cipla

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Wallace Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Cadila

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ipca Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceutical

McKesson Corporation

Mylan N.V.

Tennessee, Inc.

Aphena Pharma Solutions

Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cardinal Health

Prasco Laboratories

Laurus Labs Limited

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Novartis International AG

The market players are majorly focusing on geographical expansion, merger and acquisition and product innovation to gain a significant market share. Companies are adopting various competitive strategies to acquire majority of market share.

