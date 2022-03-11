Philippines scraps quarantine for holders of Taiwan vaccination certificate

The Philippines will scrap quarantine for holders of Taiwan's "yellow card" and its digital version. The Philippines will scrap quarantine for holders of Taiwan's "yellow card" and its digital version. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers from Taiwan to the Philippines will soon no longer have to submit to quarantine upon arrival in the Southeast Asian country if they can present a valid vaccination certificate in paper or digital form, Taiwan’s representative office in Manila said Friday (March 11).

The Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) notified the country’s transportation ministry that it was about to accept Taiwan’s certificates, both the “yellow card” and its digital counterpart, CNA reported.

The Philippines’ Bureau of Quarantine also reportedly informed a China Airlines official that holders of Taiwan’s vaccination documents would no longer have to book a room at a quarantine hotel for their first six days and five nights in the country.

No precise date for the end of the quarantine requirement was immediately announced, though. The Philippines’ representative in Taipei, Wilfredo Hernandez, said Taiwan’s absence from the World Health Organization was the reason for the quarantine rule, though he would try to convince his government to accept the vaccination documents, according to the CNA report.

