North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand and Forecast 2021-2030 – Growing at a CAGR of 60.2%

The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market held a market size of USD 202.4 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 60.2% from 2021 to 2030. In 2021, the market volume was around 54.46 million units.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS222



Greater initiative towards utilization of UV curing systems is anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, better performance compared to other sources and increasing consciousness about the use of environment safe UV-C LEDs is also estimated to fuel the market growth. However, high investment and installation cost of UVC LEDs are anticipated to negatively influence the market growth over the forecast period.



The North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market is classified based on application, channel mode, UVC light source, and end user. Based on application, the water treatment segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 31% and the hospital sanitization segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 62.2% over the forecast period. On the basis of channel mode, the NLOS model (non-line of sight) segment held the largest market share. Based on UVC light source, the DUV LED segment held the largest market share in 2021. Based on end user, the research segment is anticipated to witness a market volume of around 280.15 million units by 2030.



Based on region, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share and Asia Pacific segment is expected to witness a growth rate of around 67.9% over the projected period.



Key players functioning in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED market include Crystal IS, MEAN WELL, Honle UV America Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Heraeus Holding, LG Electronics, Hönle Group, Seoul Viosys, Halma Plc., Nichia Corporation, Sensor Electronics Technology Inc., HexaTech, Inc, and Other Prominent Players. The 8 major players in the market collectively hold around 72% share of the total market.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market

 In November 2021, Crystal IS launched Klaran LA, a 100mW, 10,000 hour, and 265nm germicidal UVC LED. This product is aimed at offering higher performance and extended lifetime. With this product launch, the company expanded its germicidal UVC LED product line.

 In October 2021, NICHIA launched the high power 200mw UV-C LED. It also began the mass production of the high radiant flux UV-C LED for targeting the sterilization and inactivation of a variety of viruses and bacteria. The product is specifically aimed towards industrial air and water applications.

 In May 2021, Honle Group collaborated with LEDVANCE, a lighting products company for UVC air disinfection. This collaboration also aimed at expansion of Honle Group’s Europe-wide sales activities.



Market Segmentation



By Application

• Germicidal Purification

• Air Treatment

• Water Treatment

• Surface Sterilization

• Hospital Sanitization

• Biological Agent Detection

• Optical Data Storage

• Communication

• Polymer Curing



By Channel Mode

• NLOS Model (Non Line of Sight)

• LOS Model (Line of Sight)



By UVC Light Source

• DUV LED

• DUV Laser

• DUV Gas Discharge Lamp



By End User

• Healthcare

• Research

• Industrial

• Residential

• Others

Request Full Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS222

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market



Chapter 4. North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 – 2030

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Mn Units), 2017 – 2030

4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis, By Application

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By Application

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

5.2.1. Germicidal Purification

5.2.2. Air Treatment

5.2.3. Water Treatment

5.2.4. Surface Sterilization

5.2.5. Hospital Sanitization

5.2.6. Biological Agent Detection

5.2.7. Optical Data Storage

5.2.8. Communication

5.2.9. Polymer Curing

North America UV-C LED Market Analysis, By Application

Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By Application



Chapter 6. North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By Channel Model

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

6.2.1. LOS model (Line-of-Sight)

6.2.2. NLOS model (Non-Line-of-Sight)

North America UV-C LED Market Analysis, By Channel Model

Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By Channel Model



Chapter 7. North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By UVC Light Source

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

7.2.1. DUV Gas Discharge Lamp

7.2.2. DUV laser

7.2.3. DUV LED

North America UV-C LED Market Analysis, By UVC Light Source

Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By UVC Light Source



Chapter 8. North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By End User

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

8.2.1. Healthcare

8.2.2. Research

8.2.3. Industrial

8.2.4. Residential

8.2.5. Others

North America UV-C LED Market Analysis, By End Users

Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By End Users



Chapter 9. North America & Asia Pacific UV-C LED Market Analysis, By Region

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

9.2.1. North America

9.2.1.1. The U.S.

9.2.1.2. Canada

9.2.1.3. Mexico

9.2.3. Asia Pacific

9.2.3.1. China

9.2.3.2. India

9.2.3.3. Japan

9.2.3.4. South Korea

9.2.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

9.2.3.6. ASEAN

9.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific



Chapter 10. The U.S. UV-C LED Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

10.2.1. By Application

10.2.2. By Channel Model

10.2.3. By UVC Light Source

10.2.4. By End-User



Chapter 11. China UV-C LED Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

11.2.1. By Application

11.2.2. By Channel Model

11.2.3. By UVC Light Source

11.2.4. By End-User



Chapter 12. Japan UV-C LED Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

12.2.1. By Application

12.2.2. By Channel Model

12.2.3. By UVC Light Source

12.2.4. By End-User



Chapter 13. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

13.1. Crystal IS

13.2. MEAN WELL

13.3. Honle UV America Inc

13.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.5. Heraeus Holding

13.6. LG Electronics.

13.7. Hönle Group

13.8. Seoul Viosys

13.9. Halma Plc.

13.10. Nichia Corporation

13.11. Sensor Electronics Technology Inc.

13.12. HexaTech, Inc

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study at: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS222

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com