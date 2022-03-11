Third-Party Logistics Market Study Reveals Growth Factors, Competitive Outlook & 8.2% CAGR During 2021-2030

The global Third-Party Logistics market in 2021 was valued at USD 1,032 Billion and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.The market is expected to be driven by rise in focus of manufacturers and retailers on core competencies coupled with increase in trading activities due to globalization is also expected to boost the market growth. However, the issues over dependency are anticipated to negatively hamper the market growth.

The market is divided on the basis of mode of transport, service, and end user.



Based on mode of transport, the roadways segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 44% and the airways segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.2% during the projected period.



On the basis of service, the domestic transportation management segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share and the dedicated contract carriage (DCC) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of over 10%.



Based on end user, the technological segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of more than 28%.



Based on region, the global Third-Party Logistics market is divided into Asia, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of major market players. Also, the region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of over 8.9% over the forecast period.



Prominent players in the global Third-Party Logistics market include DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post DHL Group), Kuehne+Nagel Inc., DB Schenker (DB Group), Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Union Pacific Corporation, Fedex Corporation, United Parcel Service (UPS), Panalpina World Transport Ltd, Maersk, and Other

Prominent Players.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Third-Party Logistics Market



 In November 2021, C.H. Robinson opened 3 new global offices in Indonesia, Asia. These offices are located in Surabaya, Semarang, and Jakarta. These new offices expanded the company’s market presence and aimed towards catering to the increasing demand in Indonesia as well as Asia Pacific with its logistics services.



 In November 2021, UPS Healthcare opened its new facilities for bringing unprecedented capabilities to global healthcare logistics customers. These facilities are cold chain facilities and are located in Europe and Asia Pacific. One of the cold chain and packaging centers has also opened in Louisville, Kentucky.



 In November 2021, Maersk signed MoU with Zinus for becoming its preferred global integrator. Through this, Maersk is set to ensure a stable supply of shipping containers in 2022. This MoU allowed Zinus to cater to its shipping needs as well as stabilize the ocean freight expenses.



 In October 2021, Nippon Express Co., Ltd opened its new office in Belgrade, Republic of Serbia. The company aims towards increasing its sales to various companies in the mobility and other industries operating in Eastern and Central European countries.



Segment Coverage



By Mode of Transport

• Railways

• Roadways

• Waterways

• Airways



By Service

• Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)

• Domestic Transportation Management

• International Transportation Management

• Warehousing & Distribution

• Others



By End User

• Technological

• Automotive

• Retailing

• Elements

• Food & Groceries

• Healthcare

• Others

