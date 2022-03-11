Indian Logistics Industry Outlook Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The India Logistics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~10.7% during the forecast period 2020-2024.The research study on the India Logistics Market offers an extensive market analysis of current India Logistics market size, with extensive qualitative analysis through market drivers, challenges, opportunities and trends.

The market study also includes analysis of various market segments, market definitions, applications and chain structure. The research report explains detailed information along with their impact analysis. Porter’s five forces analytical model analyse the competitiveness of the Indian Logistics Market through study of strength of the suppliers operating in the India logistics market, strength of the buyers, threat of substitutes and threat of new entrants.

The India Logistics Market is driven by various growth factors such as high investments in the sector from a wide range of consumer base that include retail, automobile, telecom, pharmaceuticals and heavy industries among others; the introduction of the E-Way Bill and GST implementation in the country ease the regulatory compliance; technology upgradation; and development of dedicated logistics parks and freight corridors among others. Whereas, minimal integrated IT infrastructure, lack of seamless movement of goods across modes, multiple regulatory & policy making, fragmented warehousing, bodies and under-developed material handling infrastructure act as a challenge for the growth of the Indian logistics industry.

The India Logistics Market is segmented on the basis of Function, Transport Type, Application Type and End-User. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail. The Function Segment is sub-segmented into distribution, transportation, warehousing, purchasing, inventory management, consulting and services and others. The Transport Type segment of the Indian Logistics Market is further categorized into Waterways, Roadways, Railways, Airways and Others. Furthermore, the Application Segment of the market is sub-segmented into Residential, Industrial and Commercial. The End-User Segment of the regional market is categorized into Trade & Transport, Healthcare, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Construction and Others.

The research study on the India Logistics Market include detailed study of company profiles of major key players present in the market.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

Agarwal Packers & Movers Ltd.

Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR)

DHL Express India Pvt Ltd.

FedEx Express TSCS In

Gati Ltd.

Global Express Logistics

SAL Logistics Pvt Ltd.

Safexpress

Sical Logistics Ltd.

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

Transport Corporation of India Ltd.

Others

Research Report on the India Logistics Market Offers:

Economic Sectors and Share of Logistics Services

India Logistics Market Size Forecast

Logistics Performance Index of India

Industry Structure by Segments

Growth Prospects

Warehousing Market in India

Major Industrial Clusters in India

eCommerce Retail Drivers

eCommerce Logistics Market in India

Cold Chain Logistics Market in India

Retail Logistics Landscape

Emerging Warehouse Technologies in India

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

