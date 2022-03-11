Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed And Market Growth Expected at 14.8%

The global pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 100.9 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 267.4 Billion by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.8% over the projected period. Pharmaceutical packaging consists of packages and packaging processes for pharmaceutical preparations. The process also involves operations from production to the drug distribution channels and the end consumer. Growth in pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing health awareness is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, increasing overall packaging costs owing to dynamic regulatory policies are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the safeguarding against counterfeit products is also posing as a challenge to the market growth.



Growth Influencers:



Growth in pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly growing owing to the rising prevalence industry. The industry is especially witnessing significantly fast growth in developing economies, such as India and China. For instance, in India the industry is growing owing to its ability to leverage the opportunity available for Indian pharmaceutical companies owing to patent expiration of drugs across the world. Furthermore, the abating of regulatory risks coupled with rising adoption of various strategies to de-risk from dependency on China for the important raw materials. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the domestic pharmaceutical market is expected to hold a market value of USD 42 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 65 billion by 2024 and USD 120-130 billion by 2030. Hence, the rapid growth in pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the projected period.



Segments Overview:

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented the packaging type, product, drug type, prescription type, and end use.



By Packaging Type

• Primary

• Secondary

• Tertiary

The primary segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to its high adoption in packaging of tubes, bottles, and blister packs, among others. The secondary segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to its high usage in branding and display of the product.



By Product

• Cardboard

o Boxes

o Cartons

o Display Unit

• Paper

o Label

o Leaflet

• Glass

o Ampoules

o Bottles

o Vials

o Syringes

o Cartridges

• Plastic

o Closure

o Bottles

o Bags

o Tubes

o Injection Trays

o Laminates with paper or foil

• Metal

o Collapsible tubes

o Rigid cans

o Foils

o Pressurized containers

• Rubber

The glass segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of more than 16% owing to its wide adoption for packaging of liquid and semisolid formulations. The plastic segment is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 104.5 billion by 2027 owing to its rising usage in manufacturing of closures, vials, and syringes, among others. Within the metal segment, the foils sub-segment is expected to grow at the rate of 15.1% over the forecast period.

By Drug Type

• Oral Drugs

• Injectable

• Topical

• Ocular/ Ophthalmic

• Nasal

• Sublingual

• Pulmonary

• Transdermal

• IV Drugs

• Others

The nasal segment is expected to witness a fastest growth rate of 16.9% and surpass the market value of sublingual segment by 2027. This is owing to slowly increasing demand of nasal sprays. The oral drugs segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 60 billion by 2027 owing to the rising production of oral drugs.



By Prescription Type

• Prescription

o Branded drugs

o Generic drugs

• OTC

o Branded drugs

o Generic drugs

The prescription segment is expected to grow owing to high demand for prescription drugs globally. The OTC segment is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of OTC products, such as topicals.



By End Use

• Pharma Manufacturing

• Contract Packaging

• Retail Pharmacy

• Institutional Pharmacy

The pharma manufacturing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market owing to the growing demand for medicines. The contract packaging segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the growing contract manufacturing industry, especially in developing economies.



Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Pharmaceutical packaging market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The North America region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 40% owing to the rising in-house production for pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Europe region is estimated to increasing research and development activities in the region.

Asia Pacific region witnessed the fastest growth rate of 16.1% during the forecast period owing to the growing contract manufacturing and development companies in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging market include Amcor, AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Berry Global, Inc., Catalent (US), CCL Industries, Inc., Comar, LLC, Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, International Paper, Owens Illinois, Inc., Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Vetter Pharma International, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., WestRock Company, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is near about 15.80%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2021, Catalent opened its new facility in San Diego for catering to the increasing demand from in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical customers for clinical packaging, integrated development, and distribution channels on the U.S. West Coast.

