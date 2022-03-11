Phage Therapy Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

The Global Phage Therapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis, the global market was valued at $28.8 million in the year 2019 and expected to reach $115.7 million by the end of the year 2026. The market analysis was done by research analyst through detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Phage Therapy Market is segmented into Product and Application. These market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail. The Product Segment of the global market is sub-segmented into Oral, External Application and Surgical Treatment. Moreover, the Application Segment of the Global Phage Therapy Market is Sub-Segmented into Human Medicine, Veterinary Science and Others (Agriculture, dentistry, etc.).

The geographical segmentation of the global phage therapy market research study includes an analysis across North America (U.S., Canada); Europe (Germany, UK, France); Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico); Middle East & Africa. As per the analysis, the North America hold a dominant market position in the global phage therapy market in the year 2018. The regional dominance is attributed to various strategical developments like partnerships and acquisitions by regional market players. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific phage therapy market is estimated to grow at fastest growth rate with highest CAGR. The regional growth is attributed to increasing antimicrobial resistance among the populace and expansion of research and development activities on phage therapy products in the region.



The research study cover pipeline/clinical trial prominent players with detailed study of product launches and competitive landscape. As per the market analysis, the global phage therapy market is fragmented with presence of many market players. Some of the major market players present in the global market are:

Microgen Russia

SNIPR BIOME

Phagelux

TechnoPhage

PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH

Pherecydes Pharma SA

Phage International

MicroPhage, Inc.

iNtODEWorld

Locus Biosciences

Eligo Bioscience

InnoPhage

Intralytix, Inc.

Enbiotix

C3J Therapeutics

AmpliPhi Biosciences

BiomX (MBcure Ltd.)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Market Players are adopting various competitive strategies to withhold the majority of the market share for the long-term. Product launch, business expansion, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration and joint venture among others are some key strategic developments considered in the global market. For instance:



On December 2018, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT) collaborated with the Paul Turner Lab at Yale University to supply and manufacture therapeutic phage for use in clinical trials.

On November 2016, ContraFect Corporation collaborated with Rockefeller University (Rockefeller) to detect novel lysin therapeutic candidates with the target of Gram-negative bacteria in patient’s body.On June 2019, the Vitalis Phage Therapy programme was launched in India. The therapy was developed by the Eliava Institute of Bacteriophages, Microbiology and Virology in Tbilisi, Georgia for patients from India.

The research study includes the detailed analysis of the global phage therapy market. The detailed analysis is based upon various measures, models and methods. Some of the majorly adopted economic models are SWOT analysis, PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Force Model and other analytical models. The qualitative analysis of the global market includes study of the major market determinants such as market drivers, numerous challenges, market restraints, upcoming market opportunities and various market trends.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

