Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size, Dynamics with Top Players, CAGR Value, Opportunities, Regional Growth and Forecast to 2030

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is expected to grow at substantial growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2026.The global virtual desktop infrastructure market was researched in detailed with both qualitative and quantitative methods. In quantitative method, researchers used various statistical tools and advance analytical tools to study the market from various data points. Whereas, in qualitative method, the market was studied through various economic tools such as PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Force Model, SWOT analysis and others. Also studying market determinants offers real-time market results. Under the market determinants study, the market was studied on the basis of drivers, challenges, restraints and opportunities. Some of the market determinants are:

Drivers

Increasing culture of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) at workplace

Increasing workplace flexibility

Growth in adoption of cloud services

Restraints

Issues related with online training and education

Privacy concerns

Demand of high bandwidth

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment and application. These market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail. The product type segment is further categorized into Desktop-as-a-Service Cloud-Based VDI, Private Hosting Cloud-Based VDI, Infrastructure-as-a-Service Cloud-Based VDI and Cloud Based Software-as-a-Service VDI. Furthermore, the Deployment Segment of the Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market is Sub-Segmented into On-Premise and Cloud. The Application Segment is categorized into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Transportation, Aerospace and Defence, Media and Entertainment, Government, Education, Retail and Manufacturing.

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the global virtual desktop infrastructuremarket was studied across North America (U.S., Canada); Europe (Germany, UK, France); Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico); Middle East & Africa. As per the analysis, the North America market is expected to dominate the global market, owing to increasing number of smartphones in the region which drive the increasing need for enhanced computing models. Also, rapid adoption of VDI in various sectors such as healthcare and education and presence of various key players in the region is further influencing the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific virtual desktop infrastructuremarket is expected to witness a fast growth with highest CAGR during the forecast period. The regional growth is due to major participation of developing regions in the adoption of the advanced technology such as India, Japan and China are successfully driving the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

The global virtual desktop infrastructuremarket research study includes an in-depth analysis of company profiling with detailed study of sub-sections that include Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Key Developments and SWOT analysis among others. Some of the key companies included in the research report are:

VMware

Parallels

Pano Logic

Netapp

NComputing

Microsoft

Listeq

Igel Technology

Huawei Technologies

Hewlett Packard

Fujian Centerm Information

Dincloud

Citrix

Cisco

Atlantis Computing

Among these, VMware dominate the market share and hold the highest market share in the pie of revenue share of major key players of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. The market share dominance of VMware is further followed by Citrix.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

