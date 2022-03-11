Japan Epigenetics Market 2021 In-depth Assessment, Key Trend, Industry Drivers, Future Growth Anticipated at 12.8%

The Japan epigenetics market held a market value of USD 22.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 48.6 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. Epigenetics is the study of how the behaviors and environment can cause variations that impact the way the persons genes work. In contrast to genetic changes, epigenetic changes are reversible and do not change the DNA sequence of the person, but the process can change how the body reads a DNA sequence.

The rising research initiatives taken by prominent players in the epigenetics market in Japan is projected to drive the growth rate of the market. The prominent pharmaceutical companies are in favour of investing in the epigenetics area in the promising country of Japan. The rising applications of epigenetics in oncology area also boosts the market growth.

On the other hand, high costs of epigenetics instruments make it affordable for research labs in developing economies to invest in this equipment. Furthermore, the lack of skilled workforce in developing and underdeveloped countries is hampering the growth of the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry

The prominent players in the market are focused on investing in research to develop innovative products and cater to services of end users and other stakeholders. For instance, in April 2021, Merck, a leading science and technology company, announced an investment of EUR 20 million to expand research and development and manufacturing capabilities at its site in Shizuoka, Japan. The investment is scheduled to be completed by January 2022. Thus, such steps drive the growth rate of the market.

Rising adoption of epigenetics for cancer treatment

Epigenetic dysregulation is generally related to human disease, especially cancer. With the growth of several drugs pointing at epigenetic regulators, epigenetic targeted mechanisms have been applied in the treatment of hematological distortions and has unveiled feasible therapeutic potential for cancers. Epigenetics therapy has been proven to be a successful method for the treatment of diverse malignancies. The rise in awareness and adoption of these mechanisms is fueling the growth of the market for epigenetics in Japan.

Segments Overview:

The Japan epigenetics market is segmented into product type, technology, application, and end user.

By Product Type,

Reagents

Kits

o Bisulfite Conversion Kits

o ChIP Kits

o RNA Kit

o Others

Instruments

Software Tools

o EpiGRAPH

o BiQ Analyzer

o RnBeads

o Others

Enzymes

Proteins & Peptides

Antibodies

Services

The kits segment held the largest market share in 2020 with a market share of around 22%. This maximum share owes to the high usage of kits in epigenetics mechanisms. The ChIP kits segment is growing substantially and the market size is projected to hit USD 5 million by 2027. The services segment size will hit USD 6 million by 2025.

By Technology,

DNA Methylation (Largest Market Share)

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Bromodomains (Fastest Growing segment; CAGR: 14%)

Non-coding RNA

Others

The DNA methylation segment held the largest share owing to the high usage of this technique in the research and academic institutes. Moreover, bromodomains segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 14%.

By Application,

Oncology

Non-oncology

o Cardiovascular diseases

o Neurodegenerative

o Autoimmune

The oncology segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 55% owing to the rising applications of epigenetic in cancer treatment. The rising prevalence of cancer in Japan contributes heavily to the growth rate of this segment. Based on non-oncology, the autoimmune sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a rate of 13.2%.

By End Users,

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Research and Consulting Firms

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share owing to the tremendous usage of epigenetic mechanisms by these firms. The contract research organizations segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 13% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Japan epigenetics market include Epigeneron, National Institute of Genetics, Rhelixa Inc, Riken, Illumina, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Abcam PLC, among others.

The prominent five players in the market hold approximately 50% of the market share. These market players are involved in strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, product launch, and expansions to sustain in the market. For instance, in January 2020, Illumina received product approval certification for the MiSeqDx instrument with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in Japan. This registration permits for the distribution of the MiSeqDx as a Class I medical device in Japan and establishes Illumina K.K. as the marketing authorization holder.

