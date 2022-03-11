Immune Health Products Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted at 9.4% During 2021-2030

The global immune health products market held a market value of USD 15,607.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 28,996.3 million by the year 2030. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS201



Immune health products boost the immunity of an individual by providing the necessary vitamins, mineral, and micronutrients to the body. The immune health products market is significantly increasing owing to the increasing acceptance of immune boosters, rising efforts by the prominent players in developing nutrient-rich immunity products, and the increasing research activities by public and private agencies.



The rising prevalence and incidence rates of chronic illnesses across the world, coupled with the rise in ecommerce sales and acceptance is driving the growth of the immune health products at a substantial rate.



In contrast to that, the immune health products market is likely to get curbed due to an increase in the number of counterfeit drugs sold in the industry. Also, the increasing gray market for medicines and supplements is hindering the market growth. For instance, the international trade in counterfeit and pirated products accounted to around USD 464 billion in 2019, with e-commerce proliferating the sale of fake goods in the digital age to a high rate.



Growth Influencers:



Increasing prevalence of chronic illness

The rise in chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, chronic pain, sciatica, and other nervous disorders push the demand for immune health supplements. For instance, according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and the Public Health Foundation of India in 2019, 72 million Indians suffer from Type-2 diabetes, and this statistic is projected to nearly double to 134 million by 2025, provided the current unhealthy dietary trends continue. In addition to that, the International Diabetes Federation states that the number of diabetic populations worldwide was 463 million in 2019. Thus, such high statistics aid in the market growth of the immune health products.



Rise in number of online shopping, internet penetration has led to growth in demand for immune products

A number of stakeholders, such as distributors, associations, end users, are gearing up to create strategic alliances and product launches to increase their sustainability in the market. Such prominent players are keen on incorporating innovative and trending methods to reach their target audience. One of the ways is the incorporation of ecommerce in their businesses. The tech-savvy population is fixated at means such as online shopping owing to the internet age. In light of this, companies are building ecommerce websites, as well as utilizing third party sources to commercialize and increase demand for their immune health products.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS201





Segments Overview:



The global immune health products market is segmented into source, processed state, type, form, function, and distribution channel.



By Source

• Plant based

o Fruits

o Vegetables

o Herbs

o Grains and seeds

o Roots & Tubers

o Ginger

o Turmeric

o Beetroot

o Garlic

• Animal based

o White meat

o Red meat

o Fish & Crustaceans

o Others

• Microorganism based

o Kefir

o Yogurt

o Fermented Vegetables

o Sauerkraut

o Tempeh

o Kombucha Tea

o Kimchi

o Miso

The plant based segment held the largest share in 2020 of around 60% owing to the increasing product launches and the rising inclination towards vegan lifestyle. On the basis of animal based, the fish & crustaceans sub-segment market value is anticipated to cross USD 3000 million by 2026. Moreover, based on microorganism, the miso sub-segment is expected to grow at the rate of 11.4% with its market value surpassing the yogurt segment in 2021.



By Processed State

• Raw

• Semi-processed

• Processed/Packaged

• Frozen

The semi-processed segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 10.2%, whereas the processed or packaged segment held the largest share owing to the increasing preference of packaged products by professionals.



By Type

• Tablets

• Powder

• Liquid

• Others

The tablets segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share of about 60% owing to the increasing manufacturing of tablet form by the prominent players. Moreover, the liquid segment is projected to grow at a rate of 9.9% over the forecast period.



By Form

• Vitamins

• Minerals

• Probiotics

• Omega-3 Fatty Acids

• Phytonutrients

• Amino Acids

• Others

The vitamins segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for vitamin supplements as vitamin deficiencies in teens and young population increase all over the world. The omega-3 fatty acids segment value is expected to cross USD 2000 million by 2024.



By Function

• Fitness

• Anti-Inflammatory

• Digestion

• Metabolism

• Disease Prevention

• Personal Protection

• Others

The fitness segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the high use of immunity building supplements in the daily fitness regimes of people in many countries. On the other hand, the disease prevention segment is growing faster in comparison to the fitness segment.



By Distribution Channel

• Medical Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

The online stores segment held the largest share in 2020 and is projected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing penetration of ecommerce and the rising acceptance of online shopping.



Regional Overview

By region, the global immune health products market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 35% owing to increasing acceptance and adoption of immune health products among end users. The Asia Pacific market for immune health products is projected to be the fastest growing with a rate of more than 10% owing to the rising number of players investing and commercializing innovative immune health products.

The European region is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the increasing awareness. The Middle Eastern and African market for immune health products is also growing at a substantial rate due to the increasing strategic alliances.

Competitive Landscape

The chief companies operating in the global immune health products market include Amway Corp, Ad Veda, Banyan Botanicals, Bayer AG, Food ARC, Glanbia, Plc, GNC Holdings, Herbalife Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Natural Immunogenics, Nature’s Way Products, NOW Foods, Nutramarks Inc, NutriGold Inc, Source Naturals, the Himalayan Drug Company, among others.

The top 11 players in the market hold approximately 61% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to sustain in the market. For instance, in November 2020, Nature’s Way, an industry-leading dietary supplement provider, introduced a new line of Nature’s Way Sambucus products, which includes Sleep + Immune Gummies, a unique nighttime supplement for adults.

Request Full Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS201

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1. Objective

1.2. Product Overview

1.2.1. Market Segmentation

1.2.2. Market & Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. List of Primary & Secondary Sources

1.3.2. Market Size Estimation

1.3.2.1. Assumption for the Study

1.3.2.2. Data Triangulation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Immune Health Products Market



Chapter 3. Global Immune Health Products Market Overview

3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1.1. Raw Material Provider

3.1.2. Manufacturer

3.1.3. Distributor

3.1.4. End Users

3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Degree of Competition

3.4. Market Dynamics and Trends

3.4.1. Key Trends

3.4.2. Growth Drivers

3.4.3. Restraints/ Challenges

3.5. Market Growth and Outlook

3.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

3.6.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis

3.6.2. Industry Best Practices

3.7. Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard

4.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Source

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Plant based

5.2.1.1. Fruits

5.2.1.2. Vegetables

5.2.1.3. Herbs

5.2.1.4. Grains and seeds

5.2.1.5. Roots & Tubers

5.2.1.5.1. Ginger

5.2.1.5.2. Turmeric

5.2.1.5.3. Beetroot

5.2.1.5.4. Garlic

5.2.2. Animal based

5.2.2.1. White meat

5.2.2.2. Red meat

5.2.2.3. Fish & Crustaceans

5.2.2.4. Others

5.2.3. Microorganism based

5.2.3.1. Kefir

5.2.3.2. Yogurt

5.2.3.3. Fermented Vegetables

5.2.3.4. Sauerkraut

5.2.3.5. Tempeh

5.2.3.6. Kombucha Tea

5.2.3.7. Kimchi

5.2.3.8. Miso



Chapter 6. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Processed State

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Raw

6.2.2. Semi-processed

6.2.3. Processed/Packaged



Chapter 7. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Form

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Tablets

7.2.2. Powder

7.2.3. Liquid

7.2.4. Others



Chapter 8. Immune Health Products Market Analysis- By Type

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Vitamins

8.2.2. Minerals

8.2.3. Probiotics

8.2.4. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

8.2.5. Phytonutrients

8.2.6. Amino Acids

8.2.7. Others

8.2.8. Frozen



Chapter 9. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Function

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Fitness

9.2.2. Anti-inflammatory

9.2.3. Digestion

9.2.4. Metabolism

9.2.5. Disease prevention

9.2.6. Personal protection

9.2.7. Others



Chapter 10. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. Convenience Stores

10.2.2. Medical Stores

10.2.3. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2.4. Online Stores

10.2.5. Others



Chapter 11. Immune Health Products Market Analysis, By Region

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn and Mn Units)

11.2.1. North America

11.2.1.1. The U.S.

11.2.1.2. Canada

11.2.1.3. Mexico

11.2.2. Europe

11.2.2.1. Western Europe

11.2.2.1.1. The UK

11.2.2.1.2. Germany

11.2.2.1.3. France

11.2.2.1.4. Italy

11.2.2.1.5. Spain

11.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

11.2.2.2. Eastern Europe

11.2.2.2.1. Poland

11.2.2.2.2. Russia

11.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

11.2.3. Asia Pacific

11.2.3.1. China

11.2.3.2. India

11.2.3.3. Japan

11.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

11.2.3.5. ASEAN

11.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.2.4. Middle East & Africa

11.2.4.1. UAE

11.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

11.2.4.3. South Africa

11.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

11.2.5. South America

11.2.5.1. Argentina

11.2.5.2. Brazil

11.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 12. North America Immune Health Products Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Type

12.2.2. By Processed State

12.2.3. By Source

12.2.4. By Form

12.2.5. By Function

12.2.6. By Distribution Channel

12.2.7. By Country



Chapter 13. Europe Immune Health Products Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Type

13.2.2. By Processed State

13.2.3. By Source

13.2.4. By Form

13.2.5. By Function

13.2.6. By Distribution Channel

13.2.7. By Country



Chapter 14. The UK Immune Health Products Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Type

14.2.2. By Processed State

14.2.3. By Source

14.2.4. By Form

14.2.5. By Function

14.2.6. By Distribution Channel



Chapter 15. Germany Immune Health Products Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Type

15.2.2. By Processed State

15.2.3. By Source

15.2.4. By Form

15.2.5. By Function

15.2.6. By Distribution Channel



Chapter 16. France Immune Health Products Market Analysis

16.1. Key Insights

16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

16.2.1. By Type

16.2.2. By Processed State

16.2.3. By Source

16.2.4. By Form

16.2.5. By Function

16.2.6. By Distribution Channel



Chapter 17. South East Asia Immune Health Products Market Analysis

17.1. Key Insights

17.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

17.2.1. By Type

17.2.2. By Processed State

17.2.3. By Source

17.2.4. By Form

17.2.5. By Function

17.2.6. By Distribution Channel

17.2.7. By Country



Chapter 18. Japan Immune Health Products Market Analysis

18.1. Key Insights

18.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

18.2.1. By Type

18.2.2. By Processed State

18.2.3. By Source

18.2.4. By Form

18.2.5. By Function

18.2.6. By Distribution Channel



Chapter 19. China Immune Health Products Market Analysis

19.1. Key Insights

19.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2027 (US$ Mn)

19.2.1. By Type

19.2.2. By Processed State

19.2.3. By Source

19.2.4. By Form

19.2.5. By Function

19.2.6. By Distribution Channel



Chapter 20. Company Profile

20.1. Ad Veda

20.2. Amway Corp

20.3. Banyan Botanicals

20.4. Bayer AG

20.5. Food ARC

20.6. Glanbia, Plc

20.7. GNC Holdings

20.8. Herbalife Nutrition

20.9. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

20.10. Natural Immunogenics

20.11. Nature’s Way Products

20.12. NOW Foods

20.13. Nutramarks Inc

20.14. NutriGold Inc

20.15. Source Naturals

20.16. The Himalayan Drug Company

Place a Purchase Order For Market Study at: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS201

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com