Taiwan, Saint Lucia exchange insights on youth in agriculture

First-ever youth agriculture virtual conference held at Saint Lucia embassy in Taiwan

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/11 18:11
Taiwan and Saint Lucia move forward on agricultural cooperation. (CNA, photo by Saint Lucia embassy)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) and Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives held a virtual conference on (March 10) to share policies regarding youth in agriculture in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, held at the Saint Lucian embassy in Taiwan, was the first of its kind and was attended by Saint Lucia Deputy Chief Forest Officer Alfred Prospere and Jeremiah Norbert, deputy speaker of the St. Lucia House of Representatives, CNA reported.

COA Chairman Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) introduced Taiwan’s new farmer cultivation plan and related measures it is promoting and said he hoped the meeting would enable the two countries to have a full exchange experience.

Prospere, who proposed the idea of the exchange initiative, pointed out that incorporating young workers into the agricultural industry will help ensure food security in St. Lucia and cope with the impact of climate change. He said he looks forward to holding exchange meetings every year in the future to encourage more young people to work in agriculture.

Lin Chia-rong (林家榮), director of the COA’s international department, said Taiwan has established the Youth Farmers Association to assist young farmers in exchanging experiences and insights with each other. He said he hoped the two countries would continue to have more exchanges in different fields.
Taiwan
Saint Lucia
agriculture
youth
Council of Agriculture
COA

