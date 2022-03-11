Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 15:25
Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Frid...

Marina Yatsko, left, and her boyfriend Fedor mourn over her 18 month-old son Kirill's lifeless body, killed in shelling, as he lays on a stretcher in ...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered at a rally in Roemerberg square in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday,...

Ukrainian soldiers help a fleeing family crossing the Irpin river on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenat...

An elderly lady is assisted to cross the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge, that was destroyed by Ukrainian troops designed to slow any...

Bogdana Alekseeva, center, a ballet dancer at the Odesa Opera who fled the conflict in Ukraine, rehearses with the Romanian National Opera ballet corp...

The dead bodies of people killed by Russian shelling lay covered in the street in the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. With the Kremlin'...

About 2000 sheep are led onto the Champs-Elysees avenue to close the International Agricultural Fair, Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Paris. Animals and shep...

PSG's Lionel Messi, in blue, runs with the ball during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-...

A woman kisses a child after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia announced y...

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the maternity hospital, damaged by shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, W...

People create a Peace sign with lights, as a demonstration for Ukraine, at Heroes Square in Budapest, Hungary organised by Greenpeace, Wednesday, Marc...

A Ukrainian dancer of the Kyiv City Ballet company waits backstage during a performance at the Theatre de Chatelet, in Paris, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. ...

MAR 4 – MAR 10, 2022

A week dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the horrors of war: Bodies in the streets; devastation at the children's and maternity hospital in Mariupol; emotional farewells at train stations — and emotional reunions at border crossings. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

