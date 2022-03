Oil drilling rigs are pictured at sunset, Monday, March 7, 2022, in El Reno, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Oil drilling rigs are pictured at sunset, Monday, March 7, 2022, in El Reno, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Marking International Women's Day, about 100 women join together for a Naturalization Ceremony, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in San Antonio. The group repr... Marking International Women's Day, about 100 women join together for a Naturalization Ceremony, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in San Antonio. The group represented 34 countries. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Skaters are seen in an image made with a slow shutter speed as they make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway on the final day of its 52nd season... Skaters are seen in an image made with a slow shutter speed as they make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway on the final day of its 52nd season, as warmer weather is expected in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kentucky cheerleaders perform during an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game against Tennessee at the women's Southeastern Conference tourname... Kentucky cheerleaders perform during an NCAA college basketball semifinal round game against Tennessee at the women's Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LSU fans in the student section throw talcum powder into the air before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, L... LSU fans in the student section throw talcum powder into the air before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Stanford players celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tou... Stanford players celebrate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado in the semifinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Baylor baseball team lines up for the national anthem before an NCAA college baseball game against UCLA at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston A... The Baylor baseball team lines up for the national anthem before an NCAA college baseball game against UCLA at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, during the Shriners Children's College Classic Friday, March 4, 2022, in Houston. College baseball might turn out to be an attractive alternative for baseball fans if the Major League Baseball lockout extends deep into the spring. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

From left, European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, Finnish Ambassador Mikko Hautala, and German Ambassador Emily Haber wait as European diploma... From left, European Union Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, Finnish Ambassador Mikko Hautala, and German Ambassador Emily Haber wait as European diplomats and senators discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President Joe Biden arrives to announce a ban on Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukrai... President Joe Biden arrives to announce a ban on Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Gas prices are seen in front of a billboard advertising HBO's Last Week Tonight in Los Angeles, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of regular gasoline b... Gas prices are seen in front of a billboard advertising HBO's Last Week Tonight in Los Angeles, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Demonstrators hold photos of women who died from botched abortions as they march during a demonstration to commemorate International Women's Day Tuesd... Demonstrators hold photos of women who died from botched abortions as they march during a demonstration to commemorate International Women's Day Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Tennis legend and equality rights advocate Billie Jean King, reacts while speaking at a Women's History Month event honoring women athletes in celebra... Tennis legend and equality rights advocate Billie Jean King, reacts while speaking at a Women's History Month event honoring women athletes in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MARCH 4-10, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

