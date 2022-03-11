Alexa
Abilene Christian ousts Stephen F. Austin in WAC tournament

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 15:12
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Mahki Morris had a career-high 22 points to spark Abilene Christian to a 76-62 victory over Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Morris hit 8 of 10 shots from the floor for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (21-9). Coryon Mason finished with 12 points and five steals, while Tobias Cameron grabbed seven rebounds.

Gavin Kensmil had 15 points and seven rebounds for the third-seeded Lumberjacks (22-9).

Abilene Christian advances to play No. 2 seed Seattle University in the semifinals on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-11 17:56 GMT+08:00

