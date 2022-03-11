Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis, Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Forecast and Trends The Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical packaging industry is growing on account of increasing population, rising disposable income, and increasing focus on improving life expectancy is expected to drive the market. Besides, the expanding concentration of pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers on sustainability with the adoption of biodegradable and recyclable materials is expected to further fuel the growth.

Additionally, growing demand for convenient packaging types, such as prefilled syringes and auto-injectors, is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. This market is anticipated to witness notable growth in the coming years, owing to the increased R&D, innovations in packaging materials, growth in the generic market, and rise in trend of contract packaging. Growing demand for eco-friendly and re-usable packaging is also projected to drive the market. The pharmaceutical drug manufacturing companies have started adopting eco-friendly pharmaceutical packages to surmount environmental concerns. Technological advancements in pharmaceutical packaging solutions provide immense innovative and advanced applications to the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries to enhance their packaging standards. The impact of these drivers is projected to increase significantly due to an increase in consciousness regarding various diseases, the rise in self-medication, and growing usage of OTC drugs. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Overview Pharmaceutical packaging is also known as drug packaging, which involves several activities varying from pharmaceutical production to distribution to the end-user. Pharmaceutical Packaging facilitates the protection of medicines from contamination, degradation, damage, and counterfeiting, and helps to extend product shelf life. The drug manufacturers are required to follow the international regulatory compliance. Improvement in the services of healthcare backed by rapid urbanization, particularly in emerging economies, has added to the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market. Growth drivers Advanced manufacturing processes The sophisticated manufacturing processes used to develop pharmaceutical packages execute a pivotal role in the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Advanced manufacturing processes, which include green packaging technologies, utilize environment-friendly materials to produce pharmaceutical packages, causing minimal harm to the environment, are expected to drive the market growth.

The designs of these eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging materials are substituting the existing conventional packaging materials. The raw materials employed for eco-friendly packaging include cardboard, paper, and corn starch. The use of biodegradable materials promotes the sustainability of all stages of the pharmaceutical product lifecycle; thus, pharmaceutical manufacturers raise the demand for sustainable packaging. Increasing environmental concern The increasing environmental concern is promoting pharmaceutical manufacturers to opt for sustainable packaging techniques owing to the rising preference among end-users toward eco-friendly packaging. Many manufacturers are also establishing sustainability goals in their business operations to decrease their environmental impacts. The increasing ecological concern among end-users will boost the demand for sustainable pharmaceutical packaging. This will be one of the key trends that will enhance the pharmaceutical packaging market growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. Restraint High packaging cost and government regulations The price volatility of raw materials, which is used in pharmaceutical packaging, hampers the growth of the market. The raw material and packaging costs have risen significantly in the last few years, and it is also presumed that the prices will increase overall along with variations in ecological measures. MOreover, the supplier has to put more effort to streamline their process according to the regulations of concerned authorities such as Food and Drug administration (FDA), and others. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Raw Material On the basis of raw material, the global pharmaceutical packaging market is segregated into Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metal, and Others. The plastics & Polymers segment is anticipated to dominate the global market due to its barrier properties and chemical inertness. They can be used to build attractive packages with aesthetic appeal, which aids in the marketing and promotion of pharmaceutical products. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Product Type Based on product type, the pharmaceutical packaging market has been bifurcated into primary and secondary packaging. The primary pharmaceutical packaging segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share and is projected to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. Product advantages, such as quality assurance, prevention from contamination, travel safety through the supply chain, and improved performance at the point of use, are expected to fuel the demand. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Type The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segregated into Bottles, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Caps & Closures, Medical Specialty Bags, Pre-Filled Syringes, Others based on type. The demand for prefill-able syringes is projected to grow at higher rate during the forecast period. Prefillable syringe packaging is anticipated to hold major share due to advances in nanotechnology, biotechnology, and other advanced drug delivery technologies will improve the range of pharmaceuticals adoption to prefillable syringe packaging. Growing applications in the administration of critical care, emergency, and self-injectable parenteral medication will recognize gains. Blister packaging to predicted to be the second-largest segment in the pharmaceutical packaging market. Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Regional Insights Geographically, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the major share of over the forecast period. Plenty of new product launches with specialized packaging needs is increasing rapidly. The region is benefitting from the presence of a large number of conglomerates manufacturing varied medicines. Expanding generics manufacturing coupled with a rise in contract packaging are projected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Competitive Landscape The companies that hold the major share of global Pharmaceutical Packaging market are Amcor PLC Gerresheimer AG Berry Global Inc.

Schott AG Aptargroup, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Catalent, Inc., Nipro Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Westrock Company, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co Kg, Ardagh Group S. A., Constantia, Ccl Industries Inc., Frank Noe Egypt LTD, Gaplast GmbH, Lonza Group LTD, Mondi Group, Panasonic Corporation, and other prominent players. Recent Development – In November 2019, ULMA Packaging UK continued its track record of pack innovation with the launch of a new, easy-to-open flow pack package for the medical sector. – In July 2019, Employee-owned business, Kite Packaging, has launched its new temperature indicators to help businesses accommodate a maintained temperature in transit.These new temperature indicators are self-adhesive small labels that go inside chilled packaging to promote contents that need to be kept at a certain temperature. Scope of the Report Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Market Coverage: United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia. Key Players: Amcor PLC Gerresheimer AG Berry Global Inc. Schott AG Aptargroup, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Catalent, Inc., Nipro Corporation, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Westrock Company, Alpla Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co Kg, Ardagh Group S. A., Constantia, Ccl Industries Inc., Frank Noe Egypt LTD, Gaplast GmbH, Lonza Group LTD, Mondi Group, Panasonic Corporation, and other prominent players. By Type – Bottles – Blister Packs – Labels & Accessories – Caps & Closures – Medical Specialty Bags – Pre-Filled Syringes – Others By Raw Material – Plastics & Polymers – Paper & Paperboards – Glass – Metal – Others By Drug Delivery Mode – Oral Drug Delivery Packaging – Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging – Transdermal Drug Delivery Packaging – Injectable Packaging – Others By Product Type – Primary Packaging – Secondary Packaging By Region: – North America – Europe – Asia Pacific – Latin America – Middle East & Africa The objective of the Study: – To analyze and forecast the Global Market size of the market in terms of value. – To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting. – The Global Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America. – To outline, categorized, and forecast the Global Market based on the Type, Raw Material, Drug Delivery Mode, and Product Type. – To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Market. – To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. – To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

