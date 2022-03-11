Nylon 6,6 Market Scope and overview, 2022 Applications, Size According to a Specific Product, Sales and Revenue by Region 2030

The nylon 6,6 growth is attributed to the accelerated usage in the automobile industry. The material is used in the manufacturing of various components to decrease the weight of vehicles and emission levels. Nylon 6,6 is increasingly replacing metal parts in automobiles, owing to their high elasticity, high tensile strength, and excellent abrasion resistance. These factors are anticipated to expand the growth of the overall market. Nylon 6,6 is used in engine components such as oil containers, wire harness connectors bushings, bearing, fuse boxes, cylinder head covers, crankcases, and timing belts.

Global Nylon 6,6 offers high wear and abrasion resistance, high tensile strength and hardness, low coefficient of friction, high melting point, high dimensional stability, excellent machinability and others. These beneficial features of nylon 6,6 and its use in various industry verticals is expected to drive the market of global nylon 6,6 during the forecast period.

Nylon 6,6 is also exhibiting a trend of being captivated by the textile industry and the plastics engineering industry. This factor is expected to positively influence the market growth in the projected years.

Global Nylon 6,6 Market: Overview

Nylon is one of the most common and widely used engineering thermoplastic materials. It is cost-effective, and it has superior properties. Two different molecules (adipic acid and hexamethylene diamine) are combined to create repeat units of 6 carbon atoms, thus the name nylon 6,6. Nylon 6,6 commonly used due its combination of stiffness, high melting point, toughness, and chemical resistance. It is a comparatively easy polymer to modify, so the variety of different nylon resins available is wider than for most other polymers.

And, with a less open structure, the 6,6 fiber has good dye wash fastness and UV light-fastness, and excellent performance in high-speed spinning processes.

Polyamides, also commonly known as Nylons, and are rated according to the number of carbon atoms contained in the primary structure between the nitrogen atoms. Accordingly, Polyamide 66 includes two groups of six carbon atoms each. The resulting structure offers a marked difference in some of the properties useful for engineering applications when compared with other available Nylons. Nylon 66 has high flexural modulus, high tensile strength, high melting point, and better resistance in comparison to other unmodified nylons (polyamides).

Nylon 66 is available in natural and MoS2 filled grades and is part of a range of high-performance engineering plastics products offered under trade name POLYMAT for machining into industrial components.

These products and goods are made utilizing the best raw materials in a modern production facility under a strict quality control regime. The result is highly crystalline stress-relieving products of a consistent quality conforming to international standards.

Growth drivers

Increase use in automobile

Automobiles parts are increasingly made from nylon materials. These parts are often exhibited to relatively high temperatures and corrosive chemicals, exposure conditions that can influence their long?term performance. Glass fiber reinforced nylon 6,6 is one of the more popularly used polymers in the automotive applications. Parts made from this material include oil caps, radiator headers, and, more recently, intake manifolds.

Increasing demand due to various applications

Nylon 66 is frequently used when high mechanical strength, good stability under heat and/or chemical resistance, rigidity is required. It is used in fibers for textiles and carpets and others. Nylon 6,6 is semi crystalline polyamide generally used in fiber applications such as clothing, carpeting, and tire cord. It is also used as an engineering material in bearings and gears due to its good abrasion resistance and self-lubricating properties.

Restraint

Environmental concerns

While nylon 6,6 is extremely useful in our day-to-day lives, the environmental consequences of nylon 6,6 are significant and should be regulated. Nylon 6,6 is a synthetic man-made fiber obtained from petrochemicals, a thermoplastic that is used widely throughout the textile industry. It is very versatile and is used for everything from stockings and parachutes to carpets, packaging, and even car parts.

With more nylon 6,6 produced in countries with weaker environmental protections in place, this makes nylon a significant contributor to water pollution, and thus water insecurity in the developing world. However, nylon is also less water-intensive to produce than natural fibers, so some of the consequences of the fiber on the water are mitigated by this.

Global Nylon 6,6 Market: Type

Based on type, the nylon 6,6 market segmented into Fiber and Resin. Resin segment expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Resin-grade nylon 66 goods are used in engineering plastic for the vehicle engine and engine mechanisms. This is an added factor attributing growth in the near future. The cost of the nylon 66 material is increasing due to the unavailability of resources, and this is another factor contributing to growth and demand in the coming years. The resin grade segment is anticipated to record a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Nylon 6,6 Market: Application

Based on the application, the global nylon 6,6 market segmented into Textiles, Automotive, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging and Others. Automobile segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. Increasing demand for automobiles due to growing infrastructure improvements and rising consumer disposable income is anticipated to boost nylon 6,6 market growth over the forecast period. The shift towards fuel-efficient and ecofriendly automobiles have encouraged the application of nylon 6 in automobiles, which is estimated to push market growth. An increase in the production of electronic and electrical products is likely to influence the demand for the nylon 66 market.

Global Nylon 6,6 Market: Regional Insights

Based on region, the global nylon 6,6 market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America region is expected generate high revenue in the global nylon 6,6 market during the forecast period. Due to presence of major market players, technological innovations and relatively matures market for automotive industry. And as the region has seen rapid establishment of manufacturers along with growing demand for high-temperature resistant engineering plastics and lightweight plastics, these factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies of Nylon 6,6 Market are UBE INDUSTRIES Ltd., BASF SE, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Ensinger GmbH, LANXESS, Radici Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Royal DSM, Dow DuPont Inc., CELANESE CORPORATION, EMS-GRIVORY, INVISTA, Sabic, Rhodia, Libolon and other prominent players.

Recent Development

– March, 2020: BASF and Hengst have developed the world’s first reusable plastic spin-on oil filter module for cars. Blue.on is the sustainable alternative to conventional spin-on modules made from metal, since it does not need to be replaced during filter change.

-March, 2020: Asahi Kasei Corp. has completed its acquisition of Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc., obtaining full ownership of Veloxis on March 3, 2020

By Type

Fiber

Resin

By Application

Textiles

Automotive

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

