Video Conferencing Market Scope and overview, 2022 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

The Global Video Conferencing Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Global Video Conferencing Market is driven by various growth drivers such as increasing demand for unified communications among various industry verticals, growth in demand of telemedicine worldwide, focus of organizations to reduce communication cost, high cost of infrastructure related to traditional communications. However, issues related to security breach, technical difficulties in some aspects, lack of infrastructure support and vulnerability to official data if used on personal devices are some restraints and challenges that market may face considering the overall growth during the forecast period.

The Global Video Conferencing Market is segmented on the basis of Component, Deployment and End-Use segments. These market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Component Segment

Hardware

Camera

Microphone & Headphone

Others

Software

Service

Professional

Managed

By Deployment Segment

On-premise

Cloud

By End-Use Segment

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Government & Defence

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Others

The Corporate Segment under the End-Use Segment accounts for high revenue market share, owing to growth in remote working culture, technological advancements in the form of interactive displays, easy to use platforms, time and cost-efficient method to connect with people and many more.

The Global Video Conferencing Market was studied across North America (U.S., Canada); Europe (Germany, UK, France); Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan); Latin America (Brazil, Mexico); Middle East & Africa. As per the analysis, the North American Video Conferencing Market is expected to dominate the global market for the forecast period. The regional dominance is due to rapid technology adoption and presence of well-established market players in the region.

The European Video Conferencing Market is analysed to be mature considering fast adoption of video conferencing systems, the regions are estimated to witness high demand either for replacement or upgradation of systems.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to growth in number of service-based start-ups, rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, favourable government initiatives to modernize ICT infrastructure.

The Global Video Conferencing Market research report include company profiling and analysis of various strategical developments. Company profiling section of the research study consist of various sections that include company introduction, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, strategic developments and others. Some of the major market players included in the research study are:

West Corporation

Vidyo Inc.

Polycom Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Logitech International S.A.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Array Telepresence Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

The research study of the Global Video Conferencing Market offers various insightful details and analysis of the market, such as:

Market Determinants in detail under the heads Market Drivers, Market Challenges, Market Restraints and Market Opportunities.

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis and various other economic tools were used to study the market qualitatively.

For quantitative study, the global video conferencing market was studied extensively by including all-possible market segments and geographic analysis.

Company Profile section of the study offers real-time market analysis in detail.

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

