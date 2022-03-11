Hand Dryer Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented – Growing at a CAGR of 12.82%

The global hand dryer market held a market value of USD 1,014.4 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period.



The global hand dryer market is projected to grow owing to numerous drivers, the prominent ones, including rising inclination towards environment friendly devices, low power and paper consuming initiatives, increasing penetration of innovative hand dryer models in developing economies, and the rising awareness.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS223



The presence of top brands in the industry also aids in the consolidated market growth. The prominent market giants are actively involved in strategic activities and have strong technical know-how and presence in the market. For instance, in December 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced that the Shanghai High People’s Court in China ruled in its favor in the lawsuits alleging infringement of Mitsubishi Electric’s Jet Towel hand dryer patent and design rights by a Chinese manufacturer. Thus, such moves drive the market growth. However, the heavy initial investment and limited know-how is expected to hinder the market growth to a limited extent.



Based on region, the global hand dryer market has been segmented into North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The North American hand dryer market is estimated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the increasing adoption of new products in the industry.



The global hand dryer market is segmented based on product, drying mechanism, automation, mounting technique, and end user. On the basis of product, the hands-in dryer held the largest market share of nearly 58% due to the increased preference rate. On the basis of automation, the automation segment is anticipated to be fastest growing owing to the high need of automated hand dryers in end use settings.



Major players operating in the global hand dryer market include Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd, American Dryer, LLC, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd., Electrostar GmbH, Bradley Corporation, Euronics Industries, Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd, Excel Dryer, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd., Toto Ltd., World Dryer, Saniflow Corporation, SPL NZ, among others. The top ten players in the market held near about 35% to 45% market share.

Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Hand Dryer Market

• In October 2020, Panasonic launched a hairdryer in India powered with Panasonic’s patented nanoe and Platinum ions technology

• In December 2019, Excel Dryer launched an update in which all the XLERATOR hand dryer models will be offered with 50% longer life and industry-leading 7-year warranty. All these improvements will be catered without an increase in price of the devices

• In November 2019, Dyson launched a hand dryer in India. The newly launched hand dryer comes with HEPA filters which filter out up to 99.95 per cent of particles from the air in a washroom

• In March 2019, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., the manufacturers of commercial washroom accessories, expanded its manufacturing operations located at 100 Bobrick Drive in Jackson, Tennessee. The company expanded the existing manufacturing and distribution plant in Jackson by an additional 40,000 square feet

• In November 2017, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., introduced B-7125 InstaDry surface-mounted automatic hand dryer

• In January 2017, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., launched a new splash-resistant, recessed warm air hand dryer with ADA-qualifying low-profile contemporary design and over-sized drying alcove

Market Segmentation



By Product

• Hands-in Dryer

• Hands-under Dryers

o Blade

o Jet

o High-speed



By Drying Mechanism

• Hot Hand Dryer

• Jet Hand Dryer

• Hybrid



By Automation

• Automatic

• Manual



By Mounting Technique

• Surface Mounted

• Wall Mounted

By End User

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

o Hotels & Restaurants

o Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

o Others

• Commercial Spaces

• Industrial

• Offices

• Airports

• Educational Enterprises

• Government Spaces

• Others

Request Full Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS223

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Equipment Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Hand Dryer Market



Chapter 4. Global Hand Dryer Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Raw Material Provider

4.1.2. Manufacturer

4.1.3. Distributor

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Top Hand Dryers

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 – 2030

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Thousand Units), 2017 – 2030

4.7.3. Pricing Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Hand Dryer Market, By Product

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

5.2.1. Hands-in Dryer

5.2.2. Hands-under Dryers

5.2.2.1. Blade

5.2.2.2. Jet

5.2.2.3. High-speed

Chapter 6. Global Hand Dryer Market, By Drying Mechanism

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

6.2.1. Hot Hand Dryer

6.2.2. Jet Hand Dryer

6.2.3. Hybrid



Chapter 7. Global Hand Dryer Market, By Automation

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

7.2.1. Automatic

7.2.2. Manual



Chapter 8. Global Hand Dryer Market, By Mounting Technique

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

8.2.1. Surface Mounted

8.2.2. Wall Mounted



Chapter 9. Global Hand Dryer Market, By End User

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

9.2.1. Healthcare

9.2.2. Hospitality

9.2.2.1. Hotels & Restaurants

9.2.2.2. Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

9.2.2.3. Others

9.2.3. Commercial Spaces

9.2.4. Industrial

9.2.5. Offices

9.2.6. Airports

9.2.7. Educational Enterprises

9.2.8. Government Spaces

9.2.9. Others



Chapter 10. Global Hand Dryer Market, By Region/ Country

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

10.2.1. North America

10.2.1.1. The U.S.

10.2.1.2. Canada

10.2.1.3. Mexico

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.2.1. The UK

10.2.2.2. Germany

10.2.2.3. France

10.2.2.4. Italy

10.2.2.5. Spain

10.2.2.6. Poland

10.2.2.6. Russia

10.2.2.7. Rest of Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.3.1. China

10.2.3.2. India

10.2.3.3. Japan

10.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

10.2.3.5. ASEAN

10.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.2.4.1. UAE

10.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

10.2.4.3. South Africa

10.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

10.2.5. South America

10.2.5.1. Brazil

10.2.5.2. Argentina

10.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 11. North America Hand Dryer Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.2. By Drying Mechanism

11.2.3. By Automation

11.2.4. By Mounting Technique

11.2.5. By End User

11.2.6. By Country



Chapter 12. Europe Hand Dryer Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.2. By Drying Mechanism

12.2.3. By Automation

12.2.4. By Mounting Technique

12.2.5. By End User

12.2.6. By Country



Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Hand Dryer Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

13.2.1. By Product

13.2.2. By Drying Mechanism

13.2.3. By Automation

13.2.4. By Mounting Technique

13.2.5. By End User

13.2.6. By Country



Chapter 14. Japan Hand Dryer Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

14.2.1. By Product

14.2.2. By Drying Mechanism

14.2.3. By Automation

14.2.4. By Mounting Technique

14.2.5. By End User



Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Hand Dryer Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

15.2.1. By Product

15.2.2. By Drying Mechanism

15.2.3. By Automation

15.2.4. By Mounting Technique

15.2.5. By End User

15.2.6. By Country



Chapter 16. South America Hand Dryer Market Analysis

16.1. Key Insights

16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn and Thousand Units)

16.2.1. By Product

16.2.2. By Drying Mechanism

16.2.3. By Automation

16.2.4. By Mounting Technique

16.2.5. By End User

16.2.6. By Country



Chapter 17. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Sales Composition Ration, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

17.1. American Dryer, LLC.

17.2. Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd

17.3. Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

17.4. Bradley Corporation

17.5. Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd.

17.6. Electrostar GmbH

17.7. Euronics Industries

17.8. Excel Dryer, Inc.

17.9. Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd

17.10. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

17.11. Panasonic Corporation

17.12. Saniflow Corporation

17.13. SPL NZ

17.14. Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd.

17.15. Toto Ltd.

17.16. World Dryer

17.17. Other Prominent Players

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com