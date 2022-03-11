US reaction to Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be 'different' from Ukraine: Pentagon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A senior Pentagon official on Wednesday (March 9) said that the U.S. has learned important lessons from the Russian invasion of Ukraine that would be applied to defending Taiwan from Chinese aggression, with the extent of the assistance it would provide to Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack to be "different" from what it has provided to Ukraine.

During his opening remarks at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Wednesday, Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, said that the Indo-Pacific is the priority theater for the Department of Defense (DoD) and that the region is facing mounting security challenges from China. He emphasized that in keeping with the "one China" policy, Taiwan Relations Act, Three Joint Communiques, and Six Assurances, the U.S. is "focused on maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

Ratner characterized China as the DoD's "pacing challenge" and that Taiwan is the "pacing scenario." He said that the Pentagon's objective is to deter and deny Chinese aggression through a "combination of Taiwan's own defenses, its partnership with the United States, and growing support from like-minded democracies."

Halfway through the hearing, U.S. Representative Scott DesJarlais asked Ratner to contrast the current U.S. military response to the Russian invasion with that of an attack on Taiwan by China. Ratner said that the lessons he has drawn from the conflict in Ukraine include, "number one, the importance of Taiwan developing its own capabilities, and its own defenses and deterrence, and that is something we are working with them on."

He pointed to the power of the unity of the West coming together to counter Russia's aggression as an "important signal to potential aggressors in the Pacific." In addition, he said some of the economic measures that the U.S. and others have been willing to take to "raise costs on Russia" amid its invasion of Ukraine also form an important lesson.

DesJarlais then asked Ratner if the defense of Taiwan would be different from what the U.S. is providing for Ukraine. The Pentagon official replied "Yes, Mr. Congressman, I think it would be different."