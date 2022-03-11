Alabama A&M ousts Florida A&M 61-56 in SWAC quarterfinals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 15 points and nine rebounds as Alabama A&M turned back Florida A&M 61-56 in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Dailin Smith and Garrett Hicks both pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds for the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (12-17).

MJ Randolph had 19 points for the fourth-seeded Rattlers (13-17). Kamron Reaves added 13 points and six rebounds. DJ Jones had eight rebounds.

Alabama A&M advances to play No. 1 seed Alcorn State in the semifinals on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com