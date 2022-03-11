'Taiwan Stands with Ukraine March' to be held in Taipei on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese and local Ukrainian residents will be holding a march through the streets of Taipei on Sunday afternoon (March 13) to show support for the people of Ukraine as they begin the third week of an invasion by Russian forces.

A group of Ukrainians in Taiwan, other international residents, and Taiwanese citizens are organizing a parade titled "Taiwan Stands with Ukraine March" to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine. One of the main organizers, Ukrainian Alex Khomenko, is a 44-year-old entrepreneur and software developer who came to Taiwan due to his wife's Taiwanese roots, and their desire to enable their children to learn Mandarin, experience life in the country, and because "Taiwan is cool."

Khomenko told Taiwan News that many locals had contacted him about organizing the march to "show that the Taiwanese care." In the Facebook event for the march, the organizers wrote "We stand on a land of liberty and condemn Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine, and call on the Taiwanese community to stand with Ukrainians until the war ends!"

The organizers are calling on people from all walks of life in Taiwan to gather at Taipei's Da'an Park and bring their slogans, flags, and posters to express support for "Ukraine's courageous people and Ukraine's sovereignty." Participants will meet at the northwest corner of Da'an Park at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

While in the park, there will be a performance of the Ukrainian National Anthem, opening remarks, and speeches. At 2:15, the group will then head north along Xinsheng South Road, before turning left and walking west on Ren'ai Road until they reach Ketagalan Boulevard, where closing remarks will be issued.



Map of the schedule parade route. (Twitter, Alex Khomenko image)