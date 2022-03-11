Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

CSU Fullerton ousts UC Davis 73-55 in Big West quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 13:39
CSU Fullerton ousts UC Davis 73-55 in Big West quarterfinals

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 24 points, E.J. Anosike added 16 points and 20 rebounds and Cal State Fullerton breezed to a 73-55 victory over UC Davis in the Big West Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Milstead sank 5 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the second-seeded Titans (19-10). Tray Maddox Jr. added 11 points, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 10.

Caleb Fuller had 13 points and three blocks for the seventh-seeded Aggies (13-11). Elijah Pepper added 12 points and nine rebounds. Ezra Manjon, who led the Aggies in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, scored four points on 2-of-17 shooting.

Fullerton will play either No. 3 seed Hawaii or sixth-seed UC Riverside in Friday's semifinals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-11 16:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"