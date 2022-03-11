Ben Simmons sits in Philadelphia return, Nets rout 76ers

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, drives as Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game ... Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, left, drives as Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursda... Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown reacts after a turnover during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, March 10... Brooklyn Nets' Bruce Brown reacts after a turnover during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 18 of his 25 points in Brooklyn’s dominating first half in the Nets’ 129-100 blowout victory over the 76ers on Thursday night in Ben Simmons’ much-hyped return to Philadelphia.

Durant also had 14 rebounds and seven assists, Seth Curry added 24 points and Kyrie Irving had 22.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and James Harden finished with just 11 points. It was the first loss for Philadelphia in six games with Harden in the lineup.

The game was dubbed as “Boo Ben” night, but the raucous fans instead turned their displeasure on the home team when the 76ers went to the locker room trailing 72-51 and again when Brooklyn built a stunning 32-point lead in the third quarter.

Simmons, wearing a designer hockey jersey and flashy jewelry, watched from the bench, likely taking delight in the vitriol deflected away from him. The three-time All-Star is continuing to recover from a back injury that has sidelined him since being swapped for Harden in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

WARRIORS 113, NUGGETS 102

DENVER (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half, and Golden State closed the game with a 13-0 run to beat Denver.

Jordan Poole had 21 points, and Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson added 18 each for the Warriors, who beat the Nuggets for the first time this season. Denver won its first three games against Golden State this season, most recently a Monday night matchup in the Mile-High City in which Curry, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins had been held out for rest.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, just missing his 19th triple double of the season. Monte Morris added 19 points for the Nuggets.

