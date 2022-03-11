Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

By the numbers: the giant COVID relief package, 1 year later

By CHRIS MEGERIAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/11 13:30
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris attends a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to discuss the A...

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris attends a virtual roundtable with participants from Black Chambers of Commerce across the country to discuss the A...

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year ago, President Joe Biden signed the giant American Rescue Plan into law. Some highlights of how the $1.9 trillion was used, according to administration officials:

— About $50 billion went toward coronavirus testing, contact tracing and laboratory upgrades.

— Vaccine distribution received $15 billion, and public outreach $1 billion.

— Officials put $10 billion toward medical devices and equipment to treat infections.

— More than $400 billion was distributed through 170 million Economic Impact Payments. The average amount was $2,300.

— An expanded child tax credit was distributed monthly last year, and $93 billion was sent to 40 million families with 65 million children. More money will be sent out during tax season.

— More than $245 billion has been distributed to state, local, territory and tribal governments. Another $105 billion is scheduled to be distributed in May.

— Schools received $122 billion in relief funding, with additional money being directed toward homeless students or children with disabilities. Nearly $40 billion has been provided to colleges and universities.

— Another $39 billion was provided to support child care services. More than 150,000 providers who serve more than 5 million children have received funding.

Updated : 2022-03-11 16:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"