Scar Treatment Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030

The Global Scar Treatment market was valued at US$ 21.36 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2024, reaching US$ 41.77 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017.

Increasing appearance consciousness among consumers is driving the Global Scar Treatment market

The increasing appearance consciousness among consumers, due to exposure to media is driving the demand for scar treatment market.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2012, about 14.6 million cosmetic plastic surgeries were carried out in the U.S., which increased by 5%, as compared to 2011. These surgeries were carried out for the improvement of physical appearance of individuals. According to American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2014, approximately 177,000 cases were reported for scar revision. The increasing number of surgeries for the improvement of physical appearance is expected to drive the demand of the scar treatment globally.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Scope of the Report

The Global Scar Treatment market is segmented on the basis of type of treatment, type of scar and end-users. On the basis of types of treatment, the global scar treatment market is segmented into topical treatment, surface treatment, laser treatment, injectable treatment, and invasive surgical treatment. Tropical Scar treatment was the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018-2025. On the basis of type of scar, the global market for scar treatment has been segmented into acne scars, post-surgical scars, contracture scars, hypertrophic scars, keloid scars, and stretch marks. Post-Surgical Scar was the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018-2025. On the basis of end user, the global market for scar treatment has been segmented into private clinic, hospital, pharmacy & drug store and e-commerce. Hospital accounted for the largest segment in the Global Scar Treatment market in 2017, and is estimated to witness significant growth during 2018-2025.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World (ROW). North America was the largest region in the global scar treatment market in 2017 with a market share of 36.6% and it is estimated to grow over a CAGR of over 10% during 2018-2025.

Global Scar Treatment Market: Competitive Dynamics

The companies, such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Smith & Nephew PLC, Molnlycke Health Care, Pacific World Corporation, Enaltus LLC, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., Merz Pharmaceuticals, Revitol Corporation, Quantum, Scarguard Labs, and CCA Industries, are the major players offering scar treatment products.

In terms of product offerings, Scarguard Labs is the leading player in the market, providing different scar treatment products. Moreover, Scarguard Labs is a pure play company engaged in producing and selling scar treatment products. Valeant Pharmaceuticals is the leading companies with presence in more than 100 countries followed by Molnlycke Health Care, which has presence.

Market Segmentation: Global Scar Treatment Market

By Type of Treatment

, Topical treatment

, Surface Treatment

, Laser Treatment

, Injectable Treatment

, Invasive Surgical Treatment

By Type of Scar

, Acne Scars

, Post-surgical Scars

, Contracture scars

, Hypertrophic scars & keloid scars

, Stretch Marks.

By End-User

, Private clinic

, Hospital

, Pharmacies & Drug store

, E-commerce

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Global Scar Treatment market with respect to the following geographic segments:

, North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

, Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

, Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

, Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

, ROW

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

