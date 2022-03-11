Wound Care Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The global wound care product market was valued over USD 25,817 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand with a CAGR over 6.26 % from 2018 to 2024, reaching USD 40,980 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global wound care product market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=51558

Rise in aged population as well as increase of road accidents are substantially driving the global Wound Care product market

The rise in aged population is expected to increase the need for wound care products as they have low wound healing capacity. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the long-term globally. The increase in volume of surgeries is expected to have major impact in long-term as wound care products are used in almost every types of surgical process. This leads to their effective impact in the long term basis. In addition to that, increase in road accidents is expected to have high impact in the long term as injuries require proper treatment to prevent worsening of wounds.

Furthermore, rise in number of burn cases is expected to maintain high impact in the long term because of the ability of wound care products to help in early wound recovery and high comfort levels. The growing incidence of chronic wounds is expected to have high impact in long-term as the wound care products help in achieving wound healing in lesser time.

The key drivers for the global wound care product market are factors like growing aged population, growing volume of surgeries, and increase in road accidents. In addition to that, increase in burn cases across the globe and growing incidence of chronic wounds is also driving the growth of the market globally.

Global Wound Care Product Market: Scope of the Report

The global wound care product market is segmented on the basis of type of product, type of wound, type of application, based on end user and also geographically. On the basis of type of product, the market is segmented into advanced wound care products, wound closure products and traditional wound care products. In 2017, the advanced wound care segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue of the global wound care product market. Furthermore, demand for advanced wound care product is expected to increase during the forecast period. On the basis of type of wound, the global wound care product market is further bisected into acute wound & chronic wound. Based on the application, the market is categorized into surgical wound, ulcer and burn. Based on end user type, the market is further segmented into Inpatient & Outpatient facilities.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=51558

Geographically, the global wound care product market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world The U.S. was the largest country for global wound care market which holds over 34.1% share in 2017 and is expected to continue being the largest market during the forecast period. Presence of many end users including patients, hospitals, clinics, and medical stores supports the growth of the global wound care market in the country. However, presence of several emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market.

Global Wound Care Product Market: Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in skincare product market are adopting different expansion & innovation strategies to remain sustain themselves in the highly competitive market. For instance, In November 2016, Coloplast acquired a privately held company, Comfort Medical, for USD160 million. Comfort Medical is a U.S. dealer of catheters and ostomy supplies. The acquisition has been made to expand Coloplast’s product portfolio across the U.S. market. Likewise In July 2016, Acelity L.P. Inc. announced the availability of BIOSORB Gelling Fibre Dressing in the U.S. The dressing is used for a variety of wounds including exuding surgical wounds that exude fluid, traumatic wounds, partial thickness burns and oncology wounds.

Market Segmentation: Global wound care Product Market

By type of product

, Advanced Wound Care Products

o Advanced wound dressing

? Foam dressing

? Hydrocolloid dressing

? Film dressing

? Hydrogel dressing

? Collagen dressing

? Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=51558

o Wound therapy device

? NPWT

? Oxygen and hyperbaric oxygen equipment

? Electrical stimulation device

? Others

o Active wound care product

? Artificial skin and skin substitute

? Topical agent

o Wound Closure Products

? Suture

? Hemostat

? Surgical staple

? Adhesives and tissue Sealants

? Wound closure strip

o Traditional Wound Care Products

? Bandage

? Gauze

? Sponge

? Abdominal pad

? Others

By type of wound

, Chronic wound

, Acute wound

By application

, Surgical wound

, Ulcer

, Burn

By end user

, Inpatient facilities

, Outpatient facilities

By geography

, North America The U.S., and Rest of North America

, Europe The U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe

, Asia-Pacific Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

, Rest of the World (RoW) Brazil, and Rest of Rest of the World

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=51558

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/