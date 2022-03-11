Pipe Coating Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

Global Pipe Coating Market Forecast and Trends Pipe coatings have appeared as a cost-effective and practical solution for maintaining pipeline integrity. The oil & gas industry continues to be the prime consumer of pipe coatings and is expected to present significant demand for such coatings over the years to come. The global consumption of oil and gas continues to rise due to various macro-economic factors. The development of pipelines for oil and gas transportation has increased due to the continuous demand for energy in countries like China, India, the U.S, and others, which is opening new growth windows for the oil & gas industry.

Pipe coatings come with several advantages such as improved flow assurance, reduced cost of energy, and corrosion inhibition, which makes it an appropriate product for the pipeline integration solution. Increasing construction spending, along with rising demand for natural gas, mainly in China and India, should drive regional growth. Growing agricultural activities and issues related to the water crisis may elevate the need for water transport and thereby enhance industry growth. The positive trend in agricultural, residential, and industrial applications will fuel pipe coating market size. Pipelines have wide usage in transporting water, chemicals, and various industrial processes. It protects from abrasion, corrosion, and other reactions from CO2, H2S, water, acid, sunshine, which thereby affect product execution and longevity. Selecting a appropriate pipe coating depends on performance level, regulatory concerns, economics consideration, and industrial properties requirement. Global Pipe Coating Market: Overview A Pipe coating is a cost-effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines integrity. This coating gives a continuous protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging consequences of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most secure corrosion prevention methods used by industries today. Growth drivers Growth in the Oil & Gas and Infrastructure Industries Oil & gas comprises solid particulates, including potassium chloride, carbonates, sodium chlorides, salts, greases, waxes, paraffin, and dirt. These particulates mixes in liquid, and some remain in the suspension. Coatings are designed for internal pipeline utilization, which may withstand high impact by the particulates to prevent corrosion and leakages. As oil and gas pipeline leakage may cause huge economic and environmental damage, it is very necessary to use pipe coatings, these factors will further improve the demand for the pipe coatings market during the forecast period. Growing Technological Advancements Pipe coating are used in chemical industry to prevent pipe as chemical processes may lead to its degradation. Pipe coatings are used to add specific surface properties, including color, wear resistance, electrical resistance, used to add specific surface properties, including color, wear resistance, electrical resistance, thermal protection, advancements are common so that pipe coatings can be used in various industries.

Most of the chemical processing companies are developing technologically advanced polymers followed by strict government regulations will drive industry growth. Expanding chemical processing and industrial need, mainly in the Asia Pacific region, wil favor pipe coatings product demand. Restraint High cost Pipe Coatings are high in cost and is designed to provide superior results for the pipelines. Pipe Coatings comes it with advanced features to protect the pipes from corrosion and to make sure that the pipes remain unaffected by changing climatic conditions. High cost of the pipe coating is the major restraint in the market. Global Pipe Coating Market: Form On the basis of Form, the market is segmented into Powder Coating and Liquid Coating. Liquid segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. As Liquid form of pipe coating is mostly used in the oil and gas pipeline across the world. Global Pipe Coating Market: Type On the basis of Type, the market is segmented into Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings, Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coatings, Concrete Coatings and Others. Thermoplastic polymer coatings are the most extensively used type of pipe coatings and comprise of PP, PE, and PU coatings that are utilized in polyolefin coatings. The 3LPE and 3LPP coatings are now being favored on a large scale as they have the additional advantage of thermoplastic polymer coatings and fusion bonded epoxy coats. They are majorly accepted and utilized in the oil & gas activity. Global Pipe Coating Market: Regional Insights On the basis of regional analysis, the global artificial intelligence in food and beverages market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The North America region is estimated to occupy the highest market share, Countries in this region, such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, are observing growth in the oil & gas industry due to the easy availability of shale gas and new discoveries of oil reserves. Also, the chemical processing industry is expected to grow due to the availability of raw materials in this region. Competitive Landscape The companies that hold the majority share of Pipe Coating Market are PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Shawcor Ltd.,

The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Arkema S.A., Wasco Energy Group of Companies, The 3M Company, Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc., Seal for Life, Tenari, Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd., Aegion Corporation, Eupec Pipecoatings France SA, L.B. Foster Company, Arabian Pipecoating Company Ltd and Other Prominent Players. Recent Development – February, 2019: Shawcor Ltd. has declared that its pipe coating department has entered into a contract with Subsea 7 to give thermal insulation coating services for the Woodside Sangomar Offshore Project in Senegal. – March, 2020: PPG Completes Acquisition of Alpha Coating Technologies, which is the Light Industrial Powder Coatings Manufacturer. Scope of the Report: Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Revenue in USD Million/Billion Market Coverage: U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key Players: PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Shawcor Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Arkema S.A., Wasco Energy Group of Companies, The 3M Company, Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc., Seal for Life, Tenari, Winn & Coales (Denso) Ltd., Aegion Corporation, Eupec Pipecoatings France SA, L.B. Foster Company, Arabian Pipecoating Company Ltd and other prominent players. By Surface – Internal Surface – External Surface By Form – Powder Coating – Liquid Coating By Type – Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings – Fusion Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coatings – Concrete Coatings – Others (Polymeric Tapes, Metallic Coatings, etc.) By End-Use Industry – Oil & Gas Industry – Water & Wastewater Treatment – Chemical Processing – Mining – Agriculture – Infrastructure – Others (Paper & Pulp, etc.) By Region: – North America – Europe – Asia Pacific – Latin America – Middle East & Africa The objective of the Study: – To analyze and forecast the global Pipe Coating Market size of the market in terms of value. – To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, based on the region by segmenting. – The Global Pipe Coating Market segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and their leading countries. – To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Pipe Coating Market based on the surface, form, type, and end-use industry. – To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Pipe Coating Market. – To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. – To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

