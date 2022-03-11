Alexa
Taiwan’s Kaohsiung cracks down on scooters using sidewalks

Campaign follows complaint by Polish journalist

  118
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/11 14:35
Police in Kaohsiung crack down on scooter riders using the sidewalk. (CNA, Kaohsiung police photo)

Police in Kaohsiung crack down on scooter riders using the sidewalk. (CNA, Kaohsiung police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police in Kaohsiung City caught 427 people riding their scooters on sidewalks in one day, following complaints by a journalist from Poland, reports said Friday (March 11).

The foreign resident of the southern city wrote online that the scooter riders would not only mount the sidewalks, but also honk their horn at pedestrians to make them move aside, CNA reported.

As a result of his complaint, Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) condemned the practice as “extremely dangerous and uncalled for,” asking local police to take action against the problem.

Violators can face fines ranging from NT$600 (US$21) to NT$1,800. During Thursday (March 10), police caught a total of 427 offenders. The total number for January and February amounted to 16,611, police said, adding they would continue to protect pedestrians’ safety and root out the problem.
