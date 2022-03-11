Taiwan military purchases Field Information Communications System from US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has finalized a deal to purchase the Field Information Communications System (FICS) after recently signing a procurement contract with the U.S. for a total of US$246.21 million (NT$6.99 billion).

Taiwan military officials pointed out that the FICS will be handed over to the Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command and will be equipped with a security device certified by the National Security Bureau, as well as an information security monitoring and management system, the Liberty Times reported.

Former Defense Minister Yen Te-fa (嚴德發) previously pointed out that FICS is known as a third-generation land communication system and is primarily used by troops in the field. The system can improve Taiwan’s asset management capabilities, he said.

The arms package includes 154 communications nodes (CN) with S-788 Type III shelter, 24 communication relays with S-788 Type III shelter, eight network management systems (NMS) with S-788 Type III shelter, Basic Issue Items (BII), communication support equipment, equipment integration, tools and test equipment, and other related elements of technical, engineering, equipment, logistics, and program support, according to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The DSCA said FICS will “provide mobile and secure communications” and help Taiwan modernize its military communication capability. The sale will be completed by September 2025.