Activists shout "Bolsonaro out" during a demonstration by the "Act for the Earth" movement outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesda... Activists shout "Bolsonaro out" during a demonstration by the "Act for the Earth" movement outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Hundreds of civil society organizations joined some of Brazil's most famous musicians in an attempt to prevent the passage of the so-called "poison bill" that would loosen restrictions on the use of pesticides, plus demand effective action to contain deforestation in the Amazon and mining on Indigenous lands. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)