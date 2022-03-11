Alexa
New York Giants release punter Riley Dixon after 4 seasons

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 12:17
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released punter Riley Dixon after four seasons.

The Giants made the move late Thursday night in a decision that will clear roughly $2.8 million in salary cap space.

Dixon had a 45.2-yard gross average and a 40.6-yard net average in four seasons, landing 101 kicks inside the 20-yard line. He had three punts blocked.

Dixon owns the Giants’ two highest single-season net punting averages since that became an official statistic in 1976 with 42.0 yards in 2019 and 41.8 yards in 2018. He struggled this season, finishing with a 39.5-yard net average.

Dixon was acquired by the Giants from the Denver Broncos in a trade for a conditional seventh-round draft choice on April 23, 2018, before his third NFL season.

The Giants have a potential replacement on the roster after recently signing Jamie Gillan, who had a 40.0-yard net average the previous three seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

