Taipei Mayor under fire for 'clandestine' banquet with Chinese businesses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Independent Taipei City Councilor Lin Ying-meng (林穎孟) accused Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of lying and refusing to provide details about his unpublicized banquet with Chinese business representatives on the city’s budget.

In February, reports of a “Taipei City Government” banquet at the Grand Hyatt Taipei caused immediate controversy. Ko’s and Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun’s (蔡炳坤) attendance were photographed by an anonymous customer or customers.

In response, Ko said in a press conference that the Taipei City Government had always held banquets with the European and American chambers of commerce to address issues and concerns foreign investors may have, which was why the government decided to do so for Chinese businesses as well. He insisted that the event was an “official” event organized by a union, and that “there aren’t really any problems with it.”

However, on Friday (March 11), Lin wrote on Facebook that Ko’s team refused to provide details on the banquet when requested.

“Mayor Ko held a banquet for Chinese businesses on the public budget, clandestinely avoiding supervision and lying publicly,” Lin’s post read. She demanded that Ko “immediately publish the list of guests and topics discussed for the benefit of citizens.”

According to Lin, the banquet cost NT$47,590 (US$1,676.31) and saw 13 Chinese business representatives in attendance. Many of those present, such as China Eastern Airlines Chair Liu Shaoyong (劉紹勇), Bank of China Chair Liu Liange (劉連舸), and China Construction Bank Chair Tian Guoli (田國立), also work as top officials of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“To this day, (the Ko administration) is still unwilling to provide the full list of Chinese businesses that attended and issues discussed during the event, making excuses such as it is ‘unable’ to do so and has ‘personal information concerns,’” Lin wrote.

“Mayor Ko claims this is an official event of the Taipei City Government, yet he has not made a show of issuing press releases and photos or publicly discussing issues or agreements signed as he does when attending banquets with the European and American chambers of commerce. When it comes to China, he sneaks around and tells lies.”

She added that whenever Ko’s administration attended banquets with the European and American chambers of commerce, the events were public and held by the chambers of commerce. The Taipei City Government would attend as a guest.

ETToday reported that Taipei City Government Spokesperson Vicky Chen (陳智菡) responded to Lin’s allegations by dubbing them as “preposterous” and saying, “The government is courteous when interacting with people from various countries, there is nothing to hide.” Chen was cited as accusing Lin of being motivated by merely her political stance, making groundless allegations, and not having any “literacy for democracy.”