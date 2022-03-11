Thomas scores 20 to lift Portland St. over S. Utah

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Khalid Thomas had 20 points as seven-seed Portland State beat two-seed Southern Utah 77-65 in the Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

Michael Carter III had 13 points and six rebounds for Portland State (14-16). Ian Burke added 10 points.

Maizen Fausett had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Thunderbirds (20-11). Dre Marin added 13 points. John Knight III had 13 points and seven rebounds.

