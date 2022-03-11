Alexa
Rigoni helps Quinnipiac shock Siena 77-71 in MAAC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 10:56
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni totaled 16 points and eight rebounds as 11th-seeded Quinnipiac stunned No. 3 seed Siena 77-71 in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Rigoni made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Bobcats (14-16). Matt Balanc had 15 points and Dezi Jones scored 11. Kevin Marfo snagged 11 rebounds.

Javian McCollum had 16 points for the Saints (15-14). Colby Rogers added 14 points and Jackson Stormo scored 12.

Quinnipiac advances to play No. 2 seed Saint Peter's in the semifinals on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

