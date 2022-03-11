Alexa
Last-minute 3-pointer leads UCF past South Florida

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 10:25
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Darius Perry hit a 3-pointer with 32.2 seconds left to give Central Florida the lead en route to a 60-58 win over South Florida in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday night.

Perry finished with 13 points for Central Florida (18-11). Darin Green Jr. added 11 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong posted five blocks.

Caleb Murphy had 15 points and eight assists for the Bulls (8-23). Russel Tchewa had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Jamir Chaplin added 11 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

