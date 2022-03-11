Ukraine: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of attacking aid route in Mariupol — live updates

International aid agencies say Mariupol residents are without food, water and power amid Russian attacks International aid agencies say Mariupol residents are without food, water and power amid Russian attacks

Zelenskyy says Russia launched "tank attack" on humanitarian corridor in Mariupol

UN Security Council to hold meeting at Russia's request

Ukraine claims Russia shelled nuclear institute in Kharkiv

Satellite images show Russian convoy near Kyiv appears to have dispersed

This article was last updated at 02:45 UTC/GMT

Catch up on Thursday's events as Germany's Olaf Scholz demanded a cease-fire in a call with Putin

Satellite pics show Kyiv-bound convoy dispersal

Satellite images appear to show a huge Russian convoy, mired outside the Ukrainian capital since last week, has broken up and redeployed.

The pictures from Maxar Technologies showed the 40-mile (64-kilometer) line of vehicles, including tanks and artillery, has dispersed.

Armored units have been seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city and some have moved into forests, Maxar reported.

The convoy's advance on Kyiv appeared to have stalled last week amid reports of food and fuel shortages.

According to US officials, Ukrainian troops also targeted the line of hardware with anti-tank missiles.

Convoy elements appear to have deployed further north of the airport near the town of Lubyanka, with towed artillery howitzers in firing positions.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Thursday

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nearly half of the capital's residents had fled and the city had been turned into a fortress on Thursday.

Russian troops have taken over the outskirts in the north and northwest of the city. But the former boxing champion Klitschko said the city was determined not to fall.

"Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified," he said in a televised address. "Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol in an operation of "outright terror."

Zelenskyy said that, while some 100,000 people have been evacuated from the country's cities in just two days, some city residents have no way out.

The president said he had decided to send a convoy of trucks with food, water and medicine, but that "the occupiers launched a tank attack exactly where this corridor was supposed to be."

After international condemnation of a Russian strike on a hospital in Mariupol, Russia's Defense Ministry later denied hitting the building.

More than 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest UN tally, around half of them children.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt to military action in Ukraine.

However, Ukraine and Russia made "no progress" toward agreeing on a 24-hour cease-fire after talks in Turkey. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had been meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It seems that there are other decision-makers for this matter in Russia," Kuleba said, in a thinly veiled reference to Putin.

Putin on Thursday said his compatriots would find a way to "adapt" to the massive international sanctions and withdrawals of Western corporations in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

rc/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)