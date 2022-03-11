Taiwan's plan to open borders likely to be released next month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Friday (March 11) said that it is possible that the center will release a plan on reopening Taiwan's borders within a month, but the lifting of border restrictions will depend on four key factors.

During a press briefing on Friday, Chen was asked to comment on suggestions by experts that Taiwan devise a plan to reopen its borders to travelers within a month. Chen responded by saying "there is a possibility" that a plan on lifting COVID border restrictions will be released within that timeframe.

Chen said that the situation will be clearer in a month. He predicted that if there are no new variants, the global pandemic will slow down.

The CECC head pointed out that among the six major regions, only the Western Pacific region is still seeing a rise in cases, while other areas are seeing declines. He said that amid research by the central government and experts, Taiwan is "moving toward a new model of economic epidemic prevention."

Chen said that the most critical aspect of this model is to avoid the exponential growth of sudden cases such as those seen in Hong Kong, New Zealand, and South Korea. He emphasized that coexistence with the virus is forced by the fact that it is impossible to eliminate the disease and isolation of infected cases is still necessary.

However, for confirmed cases with mild symptoms, Chen said they can stay in a quarantine center, while contacts of cases can quarantine at home. He said that the center's preliminary plan is "there will still be quarantine, but the number of days may change." Chen said that after a month of observing the current 10-day quarantine scheme, he expects that the number of home quarantine days will be shortened to seven days.

Chen expressed concerns that if the quarantine period is shortened any further, the risk of transmission could be higher. He then listed key indicators the center is monitoring before it releases its plan for lifting border restrictions, including the level of preparedness among central and local governments, rate of COVID detection among arrivals undergoing self-health monitoring, vaccination rate among the elderly, and the pandemic situation overseas.

He said that the percentage of positive rapid antigen tests during quarantine will be closely monitored. "Those who fail to report their test results and violate relevant regulations will be strictly punished in accordance with the Communicable Disease Control Act, because this will impact the speed with which the borders can be reopened in the future," said Chen.