Sears leads Ohio over Ball State 77-67 in MAC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 10:21
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Jason Carter added 20 points and 18 rebounds as Ohio got past Ball State 77-67 in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Ben Vander Plas had 14 points for Ohio (24-8). Miles Brown added 13 points.

Payton Sparks had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Cardinals (14-17). Tyler Cochran added 16 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-11 11:46 GMT+08:00

