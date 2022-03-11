Taipei Fashion Week AW22 to highlight sustainability

Taipei Fashion Week will take place in Mar. 23. (left: INF photo/ right: GIOIA PAN photo) Taipei Fashion Week will take place in Mar. 23. (left: INF photo/ right: GIOIA PAN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Fashion Week AW22 is slated to kick off on March 23 and will feature 12 runways focusing on sustainability.

With a theme of “building clothing for the future,” the 8-day fashion week will feature high couture made from recycled materials. Six big high-end brands will join the grand opening show on March 24, including DYCTEAM, C JEAN, oqLiq, TSUNG YU CHAN, UUIN, and WEAVISM.

At a Thursday (March 10) press conference, actors Esther Liu (劉品言) and Zhang Kuan-chen (章廣辰) from Taiwan’s popular television drama “Light the Night” appeared as spokespeople for the fashion show wearing outfits by UUIN and oqLiq. According to Liu, she was initially worried that wearing a suit during such hot weather would cause her makeup to smudge, but luckily the UUIN stripe suit she was wearing was made from leathaire which helped keep her cool.

Meanwhile, Zhang’s oqLiq long trench coat was made from oyster shell sand, smashed milkfish scales, and reservoir silt. The brand's catwalk will take place at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park on Mar. 27.

Vice Culture Minister Lee Lien-chuan (李連權) added that six celebrities from “Light the Night” will appear in the opening show as runway models.

For fashion week schedules, please visit the website.



Daniel Wong



Claudia Wang



oqLiq