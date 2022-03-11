Alexa
Taiwan's NCSIST to test fire missiles later this month

NCSIST will launch missiles on March 24, 25, 28, 29

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/11 11:19
Hsiung Feng III missile. (NCSIST photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Chung Shang Institute for Science and Technology (NCSIST) announced on Thursday (March 10) that it will test-fire a number of missiles later this month.

NCSIST said in a notice that it will test launch missiles on March 24, 25, 28, and 29, with an “unlimited” maximum altitude at Jiupeng Air Force Base between 7:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m., CNA reported. It did not comment on what types of missiles it is firing.

According to a Ministry of National Defense report, the military has planned to mass-produce various types of domestically-made weapons, including the Sky Sword II, Sky Bow III, Hsiung Feng III, Hsiung Feng II, Hsiung Sheng, and Wan Chien missiles, in response to the increasing military threat from China.

The Hsiung Sheng missile in particular has garnered a lot of public attention. It is essentially an extended-range variant of the Hsiung Feng IIE cruise missile, with an estimated range of 1,000-1,200 kilometers that would allow it to reach far beyond China’s coastline, according to the MND.

It is expected that at least 100 Hsiung Sheng missiles will be produced.
Taiwan
NCSIST
missile launch
Hsiung Sheng missile
Sky Bow III

Updated : 2022-03-11 11:45 GMT+08:00

