Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan raises NT$530 million in donations for Ukraine in 1 week

Record single donation of US$1 million made on Thursday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/11 11:25
(Facebook, Tsai Ing-wen photo)

(Facebook, Tsai Ing-wen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's campaign to raise donations for Ukrainian refugees has reached nearly NT$530 million (US$18.66 million) within a little over a week.

In order to assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on March 2 that it had set up a special account through the Relieve Disaster Foundation. By Thursday (March 10), the special account had received NT$404.97 million in donations, while NT$117 million had been donated through the online payment platform WaBay, bringing the total to NT$521.98 million, according to the foundation.

As of Thursday, there had been 84,878 donations, with the largest single donation being NT$28.38 million. By Friday (March 11), the number of donations had risen to 87,060 to reach a total of NT$529.72 million in funds sent.

Those wishing to make a donation to MOFA's relief fund for Ukrainian refugees via credit card can visit the Stand for freedom: Ukrainian refugee aid program website. To send a donation by ATM or bank transfer, see the payment information listed below:

Account name: Relieve Disaster Foundation (財團法人賑災基金會)

Bank name: Land Bank of Taiwan (005) (土地銀行 長春分行)

Account number: 102-005-124-619

Donations can also be made via this WaBay page.

Taiwan raises NT$530 million in donations for Ukraine in 1 week
(Taiwan News image)
2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine
disaster relief
charity
refugees
Taiwan-Ukraine relations
Ukraine war
Ukrainian refugees
donations
Taiwan Can Help

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan's Uniqlo reverses decision on Russia
Japan's Uniqlo reverses decision on Russia
2022/03/10 19:41
Taiwan honing battle plan for China based on Ukraine war
Taiwan honing battle plan for China based on Ukraine war
2022/03/10 17:38
Uniqlo faces Twitter backlash for holding on to Russia profits
Uniqlo faces Twitter backlash for holding on to Russia profits
2022/03/10 17:17
Early results of Ukraine war will emerge in several weeks: Taiwan's national security head
Early results of Ukraine war will emerge in several weeks: Taiwan's national security head
2022/03/10 15:23
Taiwan legislature approves motion calling for more anti-air missile training
Taiwan legislature approves motion calling for more anti-air missile training
2022/03/10 14:32

Updated : 2022-03-11 11:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"