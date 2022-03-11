Fields, Keys lead Cowgirls past Tech 74-58 in Big 12 opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lauren Fields scored 22 points, Lexy Keyes added 19 and ninth-seeded Oklahoma State took control in the second half to defeat eighth-seeded Texas Tech 73-58 in the Big 12 Conference tournament first round on Thursday night.

The Cowgirls trailed 34-28 at the half but Fields had back-to-back 3-pointers to start an 11-0 run for a three-point lead. Keys then scored seven in a 9-2 run for a 50-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Cowgirls hit three 3-pointers and scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to ensure a quarterfinal date with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Baylor on Friday.

Keys and Fields both had 14 points in the second half to extend the season at least one more game for coach Jim Littell, who is now 204-139 in 11 seasons with six NCAA berths. The school announced Monday he would not return next season.

Taylen Collins scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Oklahoma State (9-19), which ended a five-game losing streak in a series it now leads 36-35.

Vivian Gray scored 20 points for the Lady Raiders (11-19), who were outscored 45-24 in the second half. Bryn Gerlich added 11 points.

The Cowgirls shot 58% (15 of 26) in the second half, making 7 of 8 3-pointers to finish 9 of 18 from the arc.

The Lady Raiders shot 33% after the break and finished 4 of 15 on 3s.

With Saga Ukkonen hitting a 3-pointer and Tatum Veitenheimer hitting a jumper and 3 back-to-back, Texas Tech closed the first half on an 11-2 run to take a 34-28 lead at the half.

