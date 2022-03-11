Alexa
Texas A&M-CC gets past Houston Baptist 75-60 in Southland

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 09:54
KATY, Texas (AP) — Simeon Fryer had 16 points as fourth-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past fifth-seeded Houston Baptist 75-60 in the Southland Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Terrion Murdix had 12 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (21-11). Trevian Tennyson added 10 points.

Darius Lee had 18 points for the Huskies (11-18). Sam Hofman added 11 points. Khristion Courseault had 10 points.

Updated : 2022-03-11 11:44 GMT+08:00

"