Ousmane leads North Texas over Rice 68-50 in CUSA tourney

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Abou Ousmane had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Thomas Bell posted 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists as top-seeded North Texas defeated fifth-seeded Rice 68-50 in the Conference USA Conference tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Ousmane shot 8 for 10 from the floor.

Tylor Perry had 14 points for North Texas (24-5). Mardrez McBride added 13 points.

Mylyjael Poteat had 10 points for the Owls (16-16). Terrance McBride added 10 points.

