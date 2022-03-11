Alexa
Texas police officer indicted for shooting suspect dead

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 09:50
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a murder count in the fatal shooting last year of a murder suspect.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted Forest Hill police Officer Logan Barr, 24, on Thursday for the fatal June 9 shooting of knife-wielding Michael Lee Ross Jr.

Barr responded to a call on June 9 in a convenience store parking lot and found a woman identified as Kieona Hall with stab wounds and Ross, 32, hiding in a creek near the parking lot. Hall later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Texas Ranger Eisenhower Upshaw determined that Ross, who held a knife, posed no threat and was as far as 20 feet (6.10 meters) away from Forest Hill officers when he was found in a creek, according to a warrant.

Barr and another officer can be heard on police video shouting to Ross to drop the knife. A Forest Hill sergeant arrived on the scene and also ordered Ross to drop the knife.

Barr had initially been charged with aggravated assault.

Barr's telephone number was unlisted and he could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear from court records if he had an attorney. A message to Forest Hill police officials was not immediately returned.

Updated : 2022-03-11 11:44 GMT+08:00

