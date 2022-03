Receptionists at a restaurant wear veil over their masks on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Beijing. China is tackling a COVID-19 spike with selective lo... Receptionists at a restaurant wear veil over their masks on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Beijing. China is tackling a COVID-19 spike with selective lockdowns and other measures that appear to slightly ease its draconian "zero tolerance" strategy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A scavenger looks for recyclable material amid garbage dumped on the banks of River Tawi in Jammu, India, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Channi A... A scavenger looks for recyclable material amid garbage dumped on the banks of River Tawi in Jammu, India, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Paramilitary police officers march past fountains in front of the Tiananmen Gate near the Great Hall of the People where the annual legislature meetin... Paramilitary police officers march past fountains in front of the Tiananmen Gate near the Great Hall of the People where the annual legislature meetings are held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, gestures in front of the his party headquarters in Seoul, South K... Yoon Suk Yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, gestures in front of the his party headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 10, 2022. Yoon, a conservative former top prosecutor, was elected South Korea's new president on Thursday, defeating his chief liberal rival in one of the country's most closely fought presidential elections. (Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP)

Exiled Tibetan youth activists shout slogans as they form a human chain during a protest outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, M... Exiled Tibetan youth activists shout slogans as they form a human chain during a protest outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 10, 2022. The protest was to mark the anniversary of the March 10, 1959, Tibetan Uprising Day, against the Chinese rule, which was brutally quelled by Chinese army forcing the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans to go into exile. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

A woman wearing a face mask walks past empty shelves as residents concerned with shortages stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Hong Kong, Monday,... A woman wearing a face mask walks past empty shelves as residents concerned with shortages stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Hong Kong, Monday, March. 7, 2022. Hong Kong is getting clobbered by the latest wave of COVID-19 linked to the omicron variant, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic buying and a shortage of hospital beds. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A Sri Lankan mother interacts with her children as they attend online lessons with a help of kerosine oil lamp during a power cut in Colombo, Sri Lank... A Sri Lankan mother interacts with her children as they attend online lessons with a help of kerosine oil lamp during a power cut in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, March 4, 2022. Sri Lanka is going through hours of daily power cuts since it can’t operate turbines because of a fuel shortage and the government has only a little foreign currency to pay for oil imports. The country has no power for 7 1/2 hours a day, forcing children to study under homemade kerosene oil lamps, fishermen to limit fishing and shops and industries to limit production and business. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Commuters in a suburban train take part in a yoga session held to mark the International Women's Day in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Pho... Commuters in a suburban train take part in a yoga session held to mark the International Women's Day in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Family members and relatives mourn near the body of Rafia Nazir, a young Kashmiri woman killed in grenade attack, during her funeral in Srinagar, Indi... Family members and relatives mourn near the body of Rafia Nazir, a young Kashmiri woman killed in grenade attack, during her funeral in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Monday, March 7, 2022. At least two civilians were killed and nearly two dozen were injured when an assailant lobbed a grenade at a busy market in Srinagar on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Spectators cast shadows on a Chinese national flag at a viewing platform during the men's and women's Alpine downhill at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, ... Spectators cast shadows on a Chinese national flag at a viewing platform during the men's and women's Alpine downhill at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

March 4-10, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

