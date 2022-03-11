Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Canadian military copter crashes, injuring 2 crew members

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 08:11
Canadian military copter crashes, injuring 2 crew members

GANDER, Newfoundland (AP) — A Canadian military search and rescue helicopter crashed at an airbase in Newfoundland during a training exercise, injuring two of the six crew members, officials said Thursday.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said in a series of tweets that the CH-149 Cormorant helicopter was conducting “hovering maneuvers” at the Gander airport, which is next to the airbase.

“Two members are currently in hospital receiving treatment,” the air force said. “Four members have been released and are with their squadron members at this time.”

Officials would not comment on the condition of the hospitalized crew members.

The CH-149 Cormorant is a long-range aircraft that can operate in severe conditions, according to the air force’s website.

The air force said its flight safety directorate has begun an investigation into what happened.

Updated : 2022-03-11 10:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"