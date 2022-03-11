Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Murray leads Long Beach over Bakersfield 72-61 in Big West

By Associated Press
2022/03/11 07:06
Murray leads Long Beach over Bakersfield 72-61 in Big West

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Joel Murray had 25 points as top-seeded Long Beach State got past ninth-seeded Cal State Bakersfield 72-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big West Conference tourney on Thursday.

Jordan Roberts had 16 points for Long Beach State (19-11). Jadon Jones added 14 points. Aboubacar Traore had nine rebounds.

Justin McCall had 19 points for the Roadrunners (8-19). Cameron Smith added 14 points. Justin Edler-Davis had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-11 08:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Anonymous hacks over 400 Russian cameras to support Ukraine
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Taiwan looking to open borders to unmarried partners
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwan confirms Chinese military plane crashed into South China Sea
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to South Korean pop star
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
DJ Koo plans to move Barbie Hsu's family from Taiwan to South Korea
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
US House passes bill barring maps depicting Taiwan as part of China
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
China to increase military aggression around Taiwan: US intelligence report
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
China 'unsettled' by Russian losses in Ukraine, Xi still eyeing Taiwan: CIA
"