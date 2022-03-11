English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Leicester 1, Leeds 0
Aston Villa 4, Southampton 0
Burnley 0, Chelsea 4
Newcastle 2, Brighton 1
Norwich 1, Brentford 3
Wolverhampton 0, Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 1, West Ham 0
Watford 2, Arsenal 3
Man City 4, Man United 1
Tottenham 5, Everton 0
Norwich 1, Chelsea 3
Wolverhampton 4, Watford 0
Southampton 1, Newcastle 2
Leeds 0, Aston Villa 3
Brighton vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leeds vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man City, 4 p.m.
Brighton vs. Tottenham, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 4:15 p.m.
Everton vs. Newcastle, 3:45 p.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Leeds, 4 p.m.
Burnley vs. Southampton, 8 p.m. ppd
Man City vs. Brighton, 8 p.m. ppd
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 8:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Man United, 8 p.m. ppd
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace, 8 p.m. ppd
Leicester vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Everton, 10 a.m. ppd
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 12:30 p.m.
Huddersfield 3, Peterborough 0
Sheffield United 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Fulham 2, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 1, Birmingham 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 0
Hull 0, West Brom 2
Middlesbrough 2, Luton Town 1
Preston 2, Bournemouth 1
QPR 1, Cardiff 2
Reading 0, Millwall 1
Stoke 0, Blackpool 1
Swansea 3, Coventry 1
Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1
Coventry 0, Luton Town 1
Swansea 1, Fulham 5
Bournemouth 1, Peterborough 1
Barnsley 1, Stoke 1
Blackburn 0, Millwall 0
West Brom vs. Huddersfield, 3 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Fulham, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. QPR, 8 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Bristol City, 3:45 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Middlesbrough, 3:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Derby, 3:45 p.m.
Bournemouth vs. Reading, 3:45 p.m.
West Brom vs. Fulham, 4 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. QPR, 3:45 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Sheffield United, 3:45 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Stoke, 3:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Hull, 3:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Preston, 3:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Huddersfield, 3:45 p.m.
Peterborough vs. Swansea, 3:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Coventry, 8:30 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Barnsley, 8:30 a.m.
Bristol City vs. West Brom, 11 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Bournemouth, 11 a.m.
Hull vs. Luton Town, 11 a.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 11 a.m.
Stoke vs. Millwall, 11 a.m.
Swansea vs. Birmingham, 11 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 4 p.m.
QPR vs. Peterborough, 8:30 a.m.
Cambridge United 0, Shrewsbury 0
Charlton 0, Sunderland 0
Cheltenham 4, Doncaster 0
Crewe 1, Wycombe 3
Fleetwood Town 0, Ipswich 2
Gillingham 0, Bolton 3
Lincoln 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Oxford United 4, Burton Albion 1
Plymouth 2, Morecambe 0
Portsmouth 4, Accrington Stanley 0
Rotherham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wigan 1, AFC Wimbledon 0
Ipswich 2, Lincoln 0
Plymouth 2, AFC Wimbledon 0
Milton Keynes Dons 3, Cheltenham 1
Sunderland 3, Fleetwood Town 1
Crewe 1, Portsmouth 3
Bolton 1, Morecambe 1
AFC Wimbledon vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Fleetwood Town, 3:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 3:45 p.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 3:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Wigan, 3:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 3:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 3:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 3:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 11 a.m.
Charlton vs. Burton Albion, 11 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 11 a.m.
Crewe vs. Bolton, 11 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Doncaster, 11 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Sunderland, 11 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 11 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Accrington Stanley, 11 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe, 11 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Shrewsbury, 11 a.m.
Wigan vs. Morecambe, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town 2, Exeter 1
Harrogate Town 1, Hartlepool 2
Barrow 1, Walsall 1
Bradford 1, Swindon 2
Colchester 1, Port Vale 0
Crawley Town 0, Scunthorpe 0
Leyton Orient 2, Stevenage 2
Newport County 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Northampton 3, Tranmere 2
Oldham 1, Carlisle 2
Salford 1, Forest Green 1
Sutton United 3, Rochdale 0
Exeter 3, Swindon 1
Crawley Town 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Colchester, 3:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Newport County, 3:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Crawley Town, 3:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Leyton Orient, 3:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Mansfield Town, 3:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Salford, 3:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Barrow, 3:45 p.m.
Stevenage vs. Northampton, 3:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Sutton United, 3:45 p.m.
Tranmere vs. Harrogate Town, 3:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Oldham, 3:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Bradford, 3:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Hartlepool, 3:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Carlisle, 11 a.m.
Bradford vs. Port Vale, 11 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 11 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Walsall, 11 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 11 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 11 a.m.
Northampton vs. Bristol Rovers, 11 a.m.
Oldham vs. Exeter, 11 a.m.
Salford vs. Scunthorpe, 11 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Tranmere, 11 a.m.
Colchester vs. Forest Green, 3:45 p.m.
Barnet 6, Dover Athletic 0
Chesterfield 2, Southend 2
Eastleigh 4, Wealdstone 1
Grimsby Town 1, Woking 0
Maidenhead United 0, Altrincham 0
Notts County 1, Yeovil 1
Solihull Moors 2, Kings Lynn 2
Torquay United 0, Bromley 0
Weymouth 0, Halifax Town 2
Aldershot 0, Stockport County 2
Maidenhead United 0, Wealdstone 2
Wrexham 4, Boreham Wood 2
Kings Lynn 0, Woking 0
Solihull Moors 3, Notts County 3
Southend 1, Grimsby Town 0
Altrincham 5, Weymouth 0
Yeovil 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 3
Altrincham vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Stockport County vs. Notts County, 10 a.m. ppd
Wealdstone vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Barnet, 10 a.m. ppd
Yeovil vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Chesterfield, 12:20 p.m.
Barnet vs. Boreham Wood, 3:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 3:45 p.m.
Southend vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 3:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Notts County, 3:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Kings Lynn, 11 a.m.
Barnet vs. Woking, 11 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Grimsby Town, 11 a.m.
Bromley vs. Wrexham, 11 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Maidenhead United, 11 a.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Notts County, 11 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Yeovil, 11 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Torquay United, 11 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Eastleigh, 11 a.m.
Southend vs. Altrincham, 11 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Wealdstone, 11 a.m.